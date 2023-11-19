Newcastle United injuries: 14 players are currently injured or unavailable for Eddie Howe's side heading into crucial matches against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Newcastle United's injury list continues to grow heading into a crucial festive period.

Newcastle were without 11 first-team players for the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth in their previous Premier League match. But during that match, Eddie Howe's side saw Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff play on through injuries while Miguel Almiron was forced off in the first half with a hamstring problem.

Howe will be hoping to have some players back available for Newcastle's next Premier League match against Chelsea at St James' Park on November 25. Following that match, The Magpies travel to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in mid-week before hosting Manchester United on December 2.

Newcastle will have at least one returning player after the international break with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension and available, providing he doesn't pick up any issues while on international duty with Brazil.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list...

Fabian Schar (hamstring)

Fabian Schar went down and received treatment in Newcastle's previous match against Bournemouth but was able to see out the match.

He has since joined up with the Switzerland squad on international duty but was rested for the 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel on Wednesday.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Alexander Isak (groin)

Isak limped off against Borussia Dortmund at St James' Park last month after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury that hampered him during the last international break. Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, the Sweden international has missed the last five matches and is expected to return after the November international break after being spotted back on the grass.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Javier Manquillo (groin)

Javier Manquillo has been sidelined in recent weeks with a groin issue. He is yet to feature so far this season.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Lewis Hall (ineligible)

Lewis Hall is ineligible to feature against his parent club Chelsea next time out in the Premier League.

Expected return: Paris Saint-Germain (A) - 28/11

Sean Longstaff (ankle)

Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. Howe said after the match it was 'unclear' how the midfielder was feeling afterwards.

With two weeks to recover, Longstaff will be hoping to be fit and available for the Chelsea match but it's too soon to tell.

Expected return: Manchester United (H) - 02/12

Miguel Almiron (hamstring)

Miguel Almiron was withdrawn with a hamstring issue against AFC Bournemouth which was later revealed as a grade one strain, potentially sidelining him for a couple of weeks.

Expected return: Manchester United (H) - 02/12

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for a number of months.

But The Magpies boss has since stated that he expects Barnes to be close to a return following the November international break.

Expected return: Fulham (H) - 16/12

Callum Wilson (hamstring)

Callum Wilson was withdrawn as a precaution at half-time at Borussia Dortmund after complaining of tightness in his hamstring.

The injury has since forced him to withdraw from the England squad with Eddie Howe claiming the forward faces a 'number of weeks' on the sidelines with the issue more serious than first feared.

Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12

Jacob Murphy (shoulder)

Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. Shortly after coming on at St James’ Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which required surgery.

Following the operation, the 28-year-old has been ruled out for nine weeks.

Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Dan Burn (back)

Dan Burn fell awkwardly on his back in the 1-0 win over Arsenal and was withdrawn at half-time as a result. He is facing at least two months out.

Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Elliot Anderson (back)

Anderson was featuring fairly regularly for the Magpies this season but faces some time on the sidelines following a back injury.

It was initially suggested the midfielder would be back in training by the end of the year, but he is likely to be out longer.

Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Matt Targett (hamstring)

Matt Targett is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United.

The left-back had surgery last Tuesday and is set to be out for around three months.

Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 10/02

Sven Botman (knee)

Botman is approaching two months on the sidelines with a knee injury. The Dutchman hasn’t featured since netting his first Magpies goal during their demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in September.

It was hoped the defender would have returned to training by now but the club are still assessing the extent of his injury, which could require surgery. As a result, no return date has been set.

Expected return: TBC (Early 2024)

Sandro Tonali (banned)

Tonali has been handed a 10-month ban from football after breaching Italian betting regulations. This suspension will rule the midfielder out of action for the rest of the season, next summer’s European Championship and the opening weeks of next season.