Newcastle United injuries and team news v Chelsea: Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar are all in contention to feature.

Newcastle United's injury crisis looks set to ease slightly this weekend as head coach Eddie Howe welcomes back a couple of key players for the match against Chelsea.

The Magpies are into double figures with the number of injuries, suspensions and unavailable players they have at the moment - with 15 players named on our latest list.

Fortunately, Bruno Guimaraes is back from suspension on Saturday (3pm kick-off) with Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar also deemed fit to feature after injury scares before the international break.

Alexander Isak is also in contention for a return after a month out with a groin issue while a late call will be made regarding Sean Longstaff's fitness.

Newcastle host Chelsea at St James' Park looking to bounce back from consecutive 2-0 defeats before the international break. The Magpies beat Chelsea 1-0 at St James' Park last season following a fine strike from Joe Willock.

The last meeting between the sides came on the final day of last season as they played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Anthony Gordon scored his first goal for The Magpies in the match before a Kieran Trippier own-goal levelled things up for Chelsea.

Elsewhere in the squad, Newcastle have a number of longer-term issues with Sandro Tonali suspended until next season and a number of players out until early 2024.

Here we have compiled a list of Newcastle United's unavailable and returning players, along with their estimated return dates.

Fabian Schar (hamstring) Fabian Schar went down and received treatment in Newcastle's previous match against Bournemouth but was able to see out the match. He has since joined up with the Switzerland squad on international duty but was rested for the 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifiers against Israel on Wednesday, Kosovo on Saturday and Romania on Tuesday, but has returned to full training. Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Alexander Isak (groin) Isak limped off against Borussia Dortmund at St James' Park last month after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury that hampered him during the last international break. Although the injury isn't thought to be serious, the Sweden international has missed the last five matches and is expected to return after the November international break after being spotted back on the grass. Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Bruno Guimaraes (suspension) Bruno Guimaraes served his yellow card suspension against Bournemouth and is back available to play Chelsea on Saturday. Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11