Newcastle United fans will love Fabrizio Romano's 25-goal striker transfer update
Isak has established himself as one of the most deadly strikers in the Premier League having scored 25 goals for Newcastle last season. Two years on from his club record £63million move to Newcastle from Real Sociedad, Isak is attracting plenty of interest.
Arsenal are long-term admirers of the Swede while Chelsea have recently made an enquiry about his availability.
Newcastle plan on keeping hold of Isak this summer with a new contract for the 24-year-old under discussion. It is understood that any sale of Isak this summer would require a Premier League record transfer fee to be paid.
And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on Chelsea’s pursuit of Isak in a recent update on social media.
Romano posted: “Chelsea are currently not working on Alexander Isak deal, as package’s also considered too high. Similar to Olise and Nico Williams, no talks so far due to expensive package.
“Newcastle consider Isak as key player, planning to keep him unless crazy proposal arrives.”
Chelsea and Newcastle have already missed out on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who is set to join Bayern Munich for around £50million. Both clubs enquired about the 22-year-old, who opted to switch to the Bundesliga over remaining in the Premier League.
