The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look forward to a hectic summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are facing major competition from two clubs that impressed in European competition last season as they look to boost their defensive ranks.

The Magpies have already completed the free transfer signing of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly after he snubbed a number of offers from the Premier League and abroad to reunite with former Cherries manager Eddie Howe at St James Park. However, the long-term injuries suffered by Sven Botman and club captain Jamaal Lascelles last season are likely to keep the centre-back duo on the sidelines until November at the earliest and that means the United hierarchy are aware they need to add another defender to their ranks during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

United have been linked with ambitious moves for the likes of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi and Sporting CP’s highly-rate centre-back Ousmane Diomande, who are all likely to command significant fees to prise them away from their current employers. Although Newcastle may be open to concluding a big deal when the new profit and sustainability calculation period begins next week, it is unlikely they will be able to win the race to sign any of the trio, who are all believed to have high profile suitors in the race for their services.

United are looking elsewhere and are believed to have monitored the progress of Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen in recent months. The Spain Under-21 international spent the second half of last season on loan at Roma and impressed coach Daniele De Rossi after making 14 appearances for his side as they secured European qualification with a sixth placed finish in Serie A.

Speaking during the second half of the season, De Rossi said: “Huijsen is becoming more and more mature. He does a lot. He’s very smart. He doesn’t look 18-years-old on the field. He knows what he is doing. But sometimes a little too well. (Huijsen) is good with the ball at his feet, but sometimes a little too calm. I think he needs to learn some more ‘Italian tricks’ in his own box. If he does that, he will become one of the best players in the world.”

With Juventus reportedly open to the sale of Huijsen and fellow United target Matias Soule to boost their own chances of adding to their squad, several clubs are believed to be considering a move for the defender.

Newcastle’s interest has been widely reported over the last two months but beaten Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund and Europa League winners Atalanta are also said to be keen on the 19-year-old.