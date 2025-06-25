Keeping Alexander Isak at the club is top of Newcastle United’s priority list this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, spearheading Newcastle United’s dream, one they eventually realised, of qualifying for the Champions League and ending their long trophy drought. Mohamed Salah was the only player to score more than Isak in the Premier League last season - therefore it’s easy to understand why much has been made about his future on Tyneside.

Despite Newcastle United issuing multiple hands-off warnings to potential suitors, Liverpool and Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for Isak this summer. Whilst interest from north London has died down in recent weeks, speculation on social media continues to link the Swedish international with a move to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak currently has three years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, meaning they aren’t under any pressure to sell him this summer. That could change next year when Isak enters the final two years of his deal, but the footballing landscape may have dramatically changed by then.

Newcastle United, though, aren’t waiting around for that outcome and, according to the Times, are willing to make Isak their highest paid player to get him to sign a new deal. That new deal would strengthen their negotiating position over Isak’s future in years to come - and it may even increase the likelihood that the 25-year-old ends up going nowhere.

It is a ploy they have used with Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes in recent times, whilst Joelinton was offered a new deal a little over a year ago to reflect his status in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Alexander Isak to stay? Callum Wilson to leave?

Right now, it seems highly, highly unlikely that Isak will leave Newcastle United this summer, unless any club are willing to pay a near world-record fee for him. When Isak returns to pre-season training, though, he may be without a deputy striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

That’s because Callum Wilson has just a few days left on his current contract and could leave the club on a free transfer when that expires at the end of the month. Wilson didn’t score a single Premier League goal last season and whilst the Magpies revealed they were in talks with the former Bournemouth man over a new deal, there is a big possibility that he opts to leave the north east and test himself elsewhere.

Isak will be the club’s first-choice striker next season and play the majority of matches. Wilson, or whoever is brought into the club in his place, will likely have to settle for being a second-choice striker and have their minutes on the pitch limited.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been touted as a potential option if he leaves Goodison Park as a free agent next month, although he is someone that will likely want guaranteed game time. Brighton’s Joao Pedro could also be an alternative with his adaptability meaning there is a chance that he could share the pitch with Isak at times as either a second striker or as a winger.