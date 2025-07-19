Newcastle United still have a lot of work to do in preparation for the new Premier League season.

Newcastle have made one major signing so far this summer with Anthony Elanga joining from Nottingham Forest for £55million.

But head coach Eddie Howe has made his transfer frustrations public in a recent interview with NUFC TV.

“It was probably quite a difficult summer for that,” Howe admitted. with everything that was going on behind the scenes.

“Obviously losing Paul and all of the dynamics changing within. He's just a sporting director, such a pivotal role at the club.

“So I think there was a lot to pick up. There's been a lot of work, transfer-wise, for very little incoming action.

“Although we're delighted to get Anthony Elanga in, of course, who's done really well in the first couple of days training. So we're delighted to get him in.But a lot more work behind the scenes for preparation for the new season.”

Newcastle are also targeting a goalkeeper, a striker, a centre-back and potentially a midfielder with Sean Longstaff moving to Leeds United.

Newcastle will be looking to build on an impressive 2024/25 season that saw them end a 70-year domestic trophy drought with a Carabao Cup win and qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United transfer rumours and see what an ideal situation would look like for Howe’s side when the 2025 summer transfer window closes.

GK - James Trafford

Newcastle have been in talks with Burnley over the potential transfer of James Trafford since May. A £27million bid was turned down by Burnley last month.

Trafford has agreed personal terms with Newcastle and even stayed in England while Burnley headed to Portugal for a training camp but a transfer is still yet to materialise. If Newcastle can reach an agreement over a fee with Burnley, Trafford will be viewed as the club’s new long-term goalkeeping option.

Realistically, he will initially compete with current first-choice Nick Pope for a starting spot.

RB - Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento impressed at both right-back and left-back for Newcastle last season before enjoying a successful Under-21s European Championship with England. He has been linked with a move to Manchester City but The Magpies are keen to keep hold of him and value him very highly.

Livramento has been given extra-time off after his Under-21s exploits but is set to join up with the squad later in pre-season.

CB - Giorgio Scalvini

Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta is a highly-regarded player by Newcastle’s recruitment team but a deal could prove difficult. The Serie A side are not willing sellers while Scalvini will be looking to get regular football under his belt after injuries limited him to just eight first-team appearances last season.

At 21, Scalvini is the profile of player Newcastle are looking to sign in defence to bolster their centre-back options in terms of youth and quality. Sky Sports have also linked The Magpies with Juventus defender Nicolo Savona and Valencia’s Sesar Tarrega.

CB - Sven Botman

After a very difficult couple of seasons, Botman will hope to use this summer to rest and get himself back to full fitness ahead of the new campaign. It can be easy to forget just how good the Dutchman is when he is fully fit. But Dan Burn’s form at centre-back means he faces stiff competition for a starting spot.

An uninterrupted pre-season will be important for the defender.

LB - Lewis Hall

Had Hall’s season not ended so early, he would almost certainly be in the conversation for Newcastle United’s player of the season. The 20-year-old broke into the England squad and was a consistent performer at club level before his season was ended prematurely due to a foot injury. He is expected to be back in contention for the start of the new season and has been confirmed as the club’s new No. 3.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Last summer began with huge speculation surrounding Guimaraes’ future at the club due to a £100million release clause and Newcastle’s delicate PSR situation. Now, Guimaraes is arguably a club legend, having led Newcastle to a first major domestic trophy in 70 years in his first season as captain.

CM - Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali’s return from a ban and utilisation in the No. 6 midfield role was as close to a major new signing as Newcastle got last season, but what an impact the Italian made. Tonali established himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier League and helped Newcastle turn their season from midtable mediocrity to cup success and Champions League qualification.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Newcastle’s only major signing so far this summer, Elanga will provide some much-needed options out wide for Eddie Howe. While he doesn’t necessarily walk into the side striaght away due to Jacob Murphy’s form last season, Elanga’s pace, power and versatility to use either foot and play across the front three, make him a key asset.

ST - Alexander Isak

Newcastle United want to build with Isak in the team, not without. Talk of a potential departure sparked up this past week with Liverpool’s interest going public.

After standing firm with Liverpool amid claims of a £120million proposal, Newcastle will want to double down and thrash out a new deal with Isak.

Although his current contract expires in 2028, Newcastle will want to reward the striker with a new long-term deal after his vital contributions to the side.

That would be the dream situation this summer, with another striker still targeted.

ST - Benjamin Sesko

Newcastle’s intent to sign not only a replacement for Callum Wilson in the squad but a notable upgrade and direct competitor for Isak has been made clear in recent weeks.

Pursuits of Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike may have failed, but it has signalled the calibre of player Newcastle are after. While Howe certainly prefers a 4-3-3 set-up, a new striker coming in to play alongside Isak is something that hasn’t been ruled out.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is on Newcastle’s radar having scored 20 goals last season but a deal could prove very difficult now Bryan Mbeumo looks set to leave the Gtech Community Stadium for Manchester United.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been on Newcastle’s radar since his days at Red Bull Salzburg. The Magpies held conversations with the player’s representatives prior to Isak’s arrival at St James’ Park.

Sesko is still only 22 and has scored 39 goals in 87 appearances over the past two seasons at Leipzig. The 6ft 5in Slovenian has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe, yet many have opted to pursue other targets.

Sesko’s price tag and versatility compared to Newcastle’s other striker targets is a potential cause for reservation. But in a dream scenario, Newcastle have one of the best strikers in the world in Isak with one of Europe’s most promising young forwards in Sesko alongside him in the squad.

Sky Germany have claimed Sesko would cost around £70million this summer. Newcastle recently had a £69.5million bid for Ekitike rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon may have struggled to live up to the heights of his player of the season winning 2023/24 campaign but he was still able to contribute with nine goals, including two crucial strikes against Arsenal home and away in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The 24-year-old remains one of United’s most valuable assets, who will be looking to get back to his best levels this coming season.

Substitutes

Several signings this summer are necessary to bolster Newcastle’s squad in preparation for the return of Champions League football.

A long-term criticism of Newcastle’s squad is that, once injuries start to crop up, the bench can quickly start to look weak. Recent seasons have seen multiple goalkeepers and academy players regularly named on the bench to fill gaps in the matchday squad, rarely are senior first-team players left out purely for tactical reasons.

Elanga’s arrival along with goalkeeper, centre-back and striker additions would see the likes of Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy drop to the bench. The likes of Joelinton and Dan Burn could also drop to the bench depending on how Newcastle set up.

Already the bench is looking considerably stronger and that’s before you take Lewis Miley, Kieran Trippier, William Osula and Harvey Barnes into consideration.

