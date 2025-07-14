Newcastle United are looking to sign a striker this summer transfer window following the departure of Callum Wilson.

Rather than sign a like-for-like replacement for Wilson, Newcastle have set their sights on a potential upgrade as an alternative to Alexander Isak up front.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who Newcastle hold a long-term interest in has been strongly linked recently while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has also been mentioned as a potential target.

Both players will command high fees and, in Watkins’ case, require reaching an agreement with reluctant sellers in Aston Villa. Ekitike is likely to leave Frankfurt this summer but has a lot of interest from clubs across Europe.

Newcastle United eye new No. 9

Another player on Newcastle’s radar is Brentford forward Yoane Wissa. The 28-year-old scored 20 goals for Brentford last season and is out of contract next summer, though The Bees do hold an extension option.

Mail Online first credited Newcastle with an interest in Wissa last week, with Newcastle actively looking to sign a striker this summer. It comes as the iconic No. 9 shirt was left vacant following Wilson’s departure.

Isak will get first refusal when it comes to the No. 9 shirt. The Swede currently wears No. 14 for Newcastle and has previously admitted he would probably keep his shirt number if given the option.

That could leave the door open for a new No. 9 to arrive at Newcastle this summer.

‘Unlikely’ - Sky Sports issue fresh Newcastle United transfer claim amid Yoane Wissa links

Addressing the Wissa links to Newcastle, Sky Sports have claimed that Brentford are unlikely to sell the forward as well as Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

Mbeumo was previously targeted by Newcastle but Manchester United have been locked in negotiations with Brentford since the start of the summer. Mbeumo has made his preference to join Man United clear but the clubs have so far been unable to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

Manchester United offered £55million plus £7.5million in add-ons for Mbuemo but Brentford are holding out for a £65million upfront fee for the winger who scored 20 Premier League goals last season.

In addition to Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest have also targeted Wissa for a potential transfer. Forest have had a bid rejected for the DR Congo striker.

Sky Sports’ report states that if Brentford sell Mbeumo then an exit for Wissa is off the table. The same goes if they sell Wissa, then Mbeumo’s exit would be ruled out.

Brentford Sporting director Phil Giles, who just so happens to be a boyhood Newcastle United fan, has recently told Sky Sports that Mbeumo could stay at the Gtech Community Stadium if an offer that is ‘right for Brentford’ does not come in this summer.

The uncertainty surrounding Mbeumo to Manchester United gives the likes of Newcastle the opportunity to swoop in and strike a deal for Wissa while Brentford are open to only one of the attacking duo leaving.