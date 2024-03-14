Newcastle United duo Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth have been called-up to Jon Dahl Tomasson's first Sweden squad for the friendly matches against Portugal and Albania this month.

Isak and Krafth are regulars in the Sweden squad when fit but both have been hit with injury issues over the past couple of seasons that have limited their availability. But Isak has since returned to fitness and scored for Newcastle in the 3-2 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Krafth came off the bench in the match following his recovery from an ACL injury that kept him out of action for over a year between 2022 and 2023.

The games will see former Newcastle forward Jon Dahl Tomasson take charge of Sweden for the first time since his appointment last month. The Dane left Championship club Blackburn Rovers shortly before his international appointment.

Krafth and Isak will be two of several Newcastle players playing for their respective nations during the upcoming international break. Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron have already been called-up to the Brazil and Paraguay squads while Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon hold out hope of a first England call-up.

Livramento has been thrust into contention following an injury to Kieran Trippier while Gordon was set for a call-up before picking up a knee injury at Chelsea on Monday. The FA have reportedly contacted Newcastle regarding Gordon's fitness ahead of the squad announcement at 2pm on Thursday.

Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka are also set for call-ups to the Switzerland and Slovakia squads respectively.

Before that, Newcastle face an FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

