Bruno Guimaraes believes Alexander Isak is ‘the best striker in the world’ for Newcastle United right now.

Isak has scored 22 goals for Newcastle so far this season to move to second in the club’s highest Premier League goalscorers list behind Alan Shearer. The Swede’s form has seen him regularly named in conversations regarding the best strikers in world football.

Newcastle face Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). Magpies captain Guimaraes has pointed to Isak as a reason why the club can finally end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

“I believe that we can win,” Guimaraes said. “A final everything could happen. I believe our fans can make a difference for us. For us, it is like the World Cup. We want to make history for this club. It is a long time for the fans without a trophy.

“Isak at the moment, is the best striker in the world.”

Alexander Isak responds to ‘best striker in the world’ claim

When asked about Guimaraes’ comments, Isak responded: “I didn't even actually hear that! Yeah, of course [it is nice to hear].”

But Isak’s modesty couldn’t bring himself to agree with the Brazilian midfielder’s view when asked if he feels like the best striker in the world.

“No, I can't really answer that,” he said. “I think I'm enjoying my football, I'm enjoying where I'm at.

“I would never really put that tag on myself, I think that's for others to judge. But, yeah, I'm certainly happy with where I'm at in my career right now.”

Alexander Isak looks ahead to Carabao Cup final

Looking to make an impact in Sunday’s final, Isak said: “Yeah, of course. I think as a striker you have to have that mindset, not just because it's a final, but I think that's the general mindset you have in the game, leading the line and being that threat and finishing off attacks.

“I think we all in all positions have a way to have a big impact on a game like this. It's not just about scoring, it's also about defending, [Guimaraes] does pretty much everything on the field, so it's not just scoring the goals, even if that's probably the biggest talking point of the game.”

Alexander Isak on Bruno Guimaraes

After Guimaraes labelled Isak ‘the best striker in the world’, the Newcastle No. 14 was then asked for his thoughts on his captain.

“Good question,” Guimaraes responded.

“I think he was an amazing player, even when I signed,” Isak commented. “But yeah, he's taken steps as a player and also as a leader. You can see on the pitch, he controls the game, we usually win and play a good game, so he's really the heart of the team.

“It's really nice to see him play as an eight, because then he's closer to me as well on the field. I really have high demands of Bruno on the pitch, I always tell him to pass me the ball all the time, in difficult situations, and that's because I rate him really highly.

“I think his potential is really, really high, and I love to play with him. As a captain, I think his passion for the club and football is probably something everyone can see, but it's contagious and gives us energy on the field. I think he's done really well.”