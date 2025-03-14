Alexander Isak has provided a big Newcastle United fitness update ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Isak is set to play his 100th game for Newcastle on Sunday at Wembley Stadium and will be looking to add to his 57 goals for the club when up against Liverpool. The 25-year-old has scored three goals in five appearances against the Premier League leaders since joining the club.

But in the weeks building up to the Carabao Cup final, Isak’s fitness has been a big talking point. The striker missed Newcastle’s recent 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League due to a groin issue and was withdrawn in the following match against Brighton in the FA Cup.

Isak has started Newcastle’s last two matches since his groin issue against Liverpool. And he was quick to play down any fitness concerns heading into Sunday’s final.

“No, I feel good,” he said. “It's probably been a bit more dramatic than it's been. I haven’t been injured, I've just had a little bit of tightness, which can be normal when you play a lot of games.

“But yeah, I feel good and I'm really excited for the game.”

When asked if he has had to change his training routine to ensure he’s 100% on Sunday, Isak added: “Nothing.

“I think the best way to prepare is to train as normal, be a part of the team and just train every day, like you're fully fit.”

Isak was named on the bench for Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat against Manchester United two years ago but heads into Sunday’s match as one of the most sought after strikers in Europe and a guaranteed starter in Howe’s side when fit.

“I think hard work, training, and the mentality to want to get better, which I have,” Isak said when discussing his progress since the previous final. “I have ambitions, high ambitions to achieve things in my career and be the best version of myself.

“And then I have teammates that help me get better, many players that have been here since I came, and I think with the time you just get better connections and I think you all just benefit each other better and better.”

Newcastle United set to be without four players v Liverpool

Newcastle picked up no fresh injury concerns during Monday’s 1-0 win at West Ham United but the past week has seen Sven Botman and Lewis Hall undergo injury surgery to sideline them for an extended period. Jamaal Lascelles also remains out with an ACL injury and Anthony Gordon is suspended following his red card against Brighton.

Assessing the fitness of his squad, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yes, well of course the long-term now, so Lewis Hall recovering after his operation, Sven recovering after his operation, Jamal still making progress to come back, Anthony suspended, apart from that we hope to have a full squad.”

Newcastle called up 20-year-old striker Ben Parkinson to training ahead of Sunday’s final. The Under-21s forward made his competitive debut for The Magpies last season but missed the first two months of 2025 due to injury.

He is likely to be handed a place on the bench on Sunday as a result of the recent injury blows.