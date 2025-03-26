Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak scored his 28th goal of the season for club and country last night to help Sweden beat Northern Ireland 5-1.

Sweden bounced back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Luxembourg last week with a convincing win over Northern Ireland with Isak grabbing a goal and an assist in the friendly victory. The 25-year-old will now join up with the Newcastle United squad later this week for the Carabao Cup winners' celebrations on Saturday, March 29.

The Magpies then return to Premier League action against Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday, April 2 (7:45pm kick-off).

Isak is one of 10 Newcastle first-team players called up for international duty following the Carabao Cup win on March 16.

Isak’s goal against Northern Ireland made it 4-0 after he set up Emil Holm’s opener. Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema and substitute Anthony Elanga also scored before Isaac Price scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Isak’s goal and assist in the win saw the Newcastle striker named man of the match by leading Swedish outlet Sportbladet, who described his display as ‘magnificent’ and ‘​​showed real world class.’

Swedish fan outlet Svenskafans also awarded Isak the man of the match with a 4/5 rating, stating he was ‘extremely eager to play and wanted revenge [after Luxembourg]. Player of the match. Was incredibly active in the game.’

Former Newcastle United midfielder namechecks Alexander Isak after Sweden win

Former Newcastle United midfielder and current Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill was critical of his inexperienced side for the nature of the goals they conceded.

“I think 5-1 is maybe a bit harsh on us but at the end of the day we did give them opportunities and at this level they will punish you,” he said.

“It’s not a clever run by Isak for the first goal. It’s a good run but it should not have caught us by surprise. And the second goal we should see the run off.

“But we’re asking a lot of young players who aren’t playing every week for their clubs. They are not exposed to this level and this quality of player.”

Alexander Isak looking forward to Newcastle United Carabao Cup celebrations

Speaking at Sweden’s training camp in Marbella, Spain during the international break, Isak spoke about the celebrations of Newcastle’s historic Carabao Cup win. The 25-year-old scored in a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium last Sunday to end The Magpies’ 70 year wait for a domestic trophy.

“You cannot describe it, almost every fan I looked up at in Wembley was crying,” he said.

“There were so many emotions in my head, it was almost surreal. The best day of my life? From a football perspective I think so.

“The party was incredible – although not too long for me as I was leaving in the morning – and I can’t wait to see what Newcastle is like as a city after that.”