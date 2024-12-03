Alexander Isak has provided an update on his fitness ahead of Newcastle United’s match against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

The 25-year-old hobbled off 21 minutes into Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday after taking a knock to his hip. After the match, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe claimed the injury wasn’t serious but was unsure whether Isak would be available to face Liverpool on Wednesday night (7:30pm kick-off).

“It was a contact issue, not a muscle pull which is good news for us,” Howe said. “We hope he’ll recover quickly but at this moment we don't know.”

But Isak has since declared himself available in an interview with beIN Sports ahead of the Liverpool game.

"I am fine,” he said. “It was really painful, a bad knock, but I've responded well."

When asked if he would play against Liverpool on Wednesday, he responded: “That’s the plan.”

After scoring 25 times in all competitions for Newcastle last season, Isak has found the net five times so far this campaign. While he is still The Magpies’ top scorer so far this campaign, goals have been hard to come by throughout the squad.

Newcastle drew at Palace thanks to a Marc Guehi own goal as they failed to register a clear shot in the match.

Isak has scored twice in four appearances against Liverpool in the Premier League, including on his debut. But Newcastle have lost each of the last six matches they’ve played against The Reds under Howe.