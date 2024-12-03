Newcastle United have announced an extension of its commercial partnership with InPost.

The parcel delivery service entered a partnership with Newcastle last December with bespoke lockers at St James’ Park being installed. InPost now forms a key part of Newcastle’s new e-commerce offering by giving customers the option of having their deliveries to be sent to any InPost locker across the country.

Since partnering with Newcastle, InPost has been active in the local community - supporting the club’s mental health engagements and collaborating with the Newcastle United Foundation.

Discussing the extended partnership, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “Over the past 12 months, InPost has become immersed in the football club and city.

“We have been able to offer bespoke, localised services to our supporters which are powerful, positive and meaningful to the Newcastle community.

“As a result, this partnership has been a resounding success for both parties and is testament to the incredible spirit that has been forged so quickly with InPost.

“InPost is on an incredible journey as one of Europe’s fastest growing businesses and we’re excited to build on our shared ambitions for success and growth.

“Working with such an exciting, dynamic and fast-growing business, like ourselves, has ensured the relationship has delivered learnings and value for both parties.

“Extending this wide-reaching partnership, at such an early stage in our relationship, is also illustrative of the support everyone across the club, and Newcastle United Foundation, provides to our partners.

“We pride ourselves in exceeding our partners’ servicing expectations and I am delighted InPost has recognised this in their decision to extend our relationship.”

Commercial partnerships and revenue are crucial to Premier League clubs looking to combat Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Commercial partnerships and associated party transactions have recently been under intense scrutiny from the Premier League with clubs voting on changes to APT rules last month.

Newcastle were one of four clubs to vote against the proposed changes with Manchester City currently fighting the Premier League, deeming the rules ‘unlawful’.

InPost is a company founded and based in Poland and does not have any clear links to Newcastle’s owners. However, other partnerships such as Sela and Noon.com are linked to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.