Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak thanked supporters for an ‘overwhelming’ display at St James’ Park.

Wor Flags dedicated a pre-match display to the Swedish striker ahead of Monday night’s match against West Ham United. Supporters in the Leazes Stand displayed Isak’s name in the blue and yellow colours of Sweden while those in the Gallowgate End held up a flag of Isak along with a banner reading ‘Alexander the Great’.

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee of £63million in 2022 and has since gone on to score 40 goals for the club in 78 appearances. The 25-year-old started the match against West Ham and found the net early on only for it to be ruled out by the offside flag.

Goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in either half saw West Ham claim a 2-0 win as Isak’s run of scoring in four consecutive games for Newcastle came to an end.

Following the result, Isak took to Instagram to post an image of the Wor Flags display along with the caption: “Very disappointing result last night.

“However I want to take my time to thank @worflags and the fanbase for this incredible experience walking onto the pitch and see this! Truly overwhelming and a moment I will never forget. We go again on Saturday!”

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to bounce back from a disappointing home defeat. Palace are one of only five current Premier League sides Isak has failed to score against in a match for Newcastle.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton, Manchester United and Leicester are the other four.