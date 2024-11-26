Callum Wilson made his first appearance of the season as a second half substitute in Newcastle United’s defeat against West Ham on Monday night.

After suffering a back injury during pre-season, Wilson had been forced to watch from the sidelines before making his long-awaited return to action against the Hammers. His introduction alongside Jacob Murphy was a roll of the dice by Eddie Howe who found his team 2-0 behind thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, he ultimately endured a frustrating 22 minutes on the pitch where, other than a potential penalty which was waved away by Craig Pawson, the 32-year-old struggled to make an impact on proceedings.

Having Wilson back fit though is a huge boost for Howe and he hopefully has six months injury-free time ahead of him to impress, score goals and earn himself a new contract with the club. Wilson’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but despite the potential of leaving on a free transfer, he has admitted he is not concerned about his future at the club:

“I'm not thinking about it to be honest.” Wilson admitted.

“You can only focus on the current situation - the first and foremost was getting fit, from there you build on that, stay fit, score your goals and then it's down to the club on how things progress and like I say, as a striker you score goals and get yourself longevity don't you?

“I love playing for this club, I joined many years ago and helped the club numerous times throughout the years and I want to be a part of it. It's about getting going and getting out there - as long as I'm on the pitch I've no doubt I'll score goals but it's about staying on the pitch.”

Speaking ahead of their clash with the Hammers, Howe revealed that a new contract for Wilson could be on the cards. “Of course there is,” Howe said when asked about that possibility. “Callum’s got outstanding qualities.

“I know everyone in football has short memories, but you look at what Callum has done since I’ve been here – when he’s been on the pitch, he’s been incredible.”