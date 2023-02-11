Alexander Isak handed Newcastle United start after shock absence
Callum Wilson is out of this evening’s game against his former club Bournemouth.
The Newcastle United striker – who scored his first goal since late October last weekend – is not involved at the Vitality Stadium due to what has been described as a “minor” hamstring problem.
And Eddie Howe has instead named Alexander Isak in his starting XI. Isak missed last Saturday’s game against West Ham United due to concussion protocols after being struck on the head by the ball in the second leg of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton at St James’s Park on January 31. Captain Jamaal Lascelles is not involved for “family reasons”.
Lewis Miley, a 16-year-old midfielder, is on the bench for United. Speaking yesterday, head coach Howe said: “Lewis Miley’s been with us consistently. He’s doing really well in his development.”
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, L Miley.