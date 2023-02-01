Newcastle United issue Alexander Isak update ahead of West Ham United game
Alexander Isak could miss West Ham United’s visit to St James’s Park – after being taken off following a blow to the head.
Isak was struck on the head by a James Ward-Prowse free-kick as Newcastle United beat Southampton 2-1 at St James’s Park – and 3-1 on aggregate – to reach the Carabao Cup final.
Asked if the striker would miss Saturday’s home game against West Ham due to concussion protocols, head coach Eddie Howe said: “He felt a big groggy taking the ball to his head. I don’t know how bad that is, and I don’t know the concussions protocols.”
Isak, signed for a club-record £60million last summer, had come off the bench in the second half. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles replaced Isak in added time.
Howe told BBC 5 Live: "We didn't know what was going on, but we made a sub as soon as we knew Alex wasn't feeling great."