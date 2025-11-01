Arne Slot has confirmed that Alexander Isak is a major doubt to feature for Liverpool against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Reds were dumped out of the cup in midweek as Slot made a host of changes, likely to prioritise upcoming games against Villa and then Real Madrid. However, the Dutchman revealed that neither Isak nor Curtis Jones were likely to feature against the Villains tonight.

Isak remains without a goal in the Premier League since his move to Liverpool in the summer and has been part of a squad that have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Injury expert reveals Alexander Isak surgery fears

Whilst Isak remained relatively injury-free throughout his time at Newcastle United, a recurring groin injury did sideline him on a few occasions. That issue also hampered him during the business end of the 2024/25 Premier League season and was provided as a reason for his absence during the first few weeks of pre-season.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, injury expert Ben Dinnery shared his view on Isak’s current injury issues and pondered the possibility that the Swedish international may require surgery - something that could elongate his time on the sidelines: “With Isak, I might have even had an interview earlier this year or last year about the possibility of discussions being had behind the scenes about how best to manage Alexander Isak.

“Is there maybe a need to go under the knife? There will be a point where they look at that and discuss.

“Surgical intervention is primarily taken for two reasons. One is to minimise or mitigate the risk of re-injury so you’re hoping to stop that. Secondly, is to free the player up so they’re returning to those pre-injury levels.

“Now, of course, there is never a 100 per cent success rate guarantee with these surgeries so that’s why it’s not a decision that is taken lightly. The Isak situation, we know that it’s very minor, more of a niggle, but he is being managed.

“You’ve got the form of (Hugo) Ekitike and Isak’s coming off the back of a heavily disrupted pre-season programme. That forms a cornerstone for any player for their upcoming campaign. The more sessions and games that you miss during that block, the higher risk you are of picking up an injury.

“Again, it comes as no surprise that Isak’s going to pick up one or two niggles during these early two months for Liverpool. Liverpool supporters will hope that when they go into the second half of the season, they’ll start to see an Isak which justifies that price tag.”

Isak’s departure from Newcastle United has allowed Nick Woltemade to flourish on Tyneside. The German international has scored six goals in nine starts for the Magpies.

On his start to life in the north east, Eddie Howe said on Friday: “He's been very positive from minute one. The minute he walked through the door he's been himself and that hasn't changed.

“He's a really cool, relaxed person but very intense with his work. It's a great combination.”