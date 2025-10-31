Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has provided an update on Lewis Hall and Will Osula ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with West Ham.

Eddie Howe has confirmed there are doubts over both Lewis Hall and Will Osula heading into Sunday’s clash with West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Magpies head to the London Stadium in search of back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since April. Having defeated Benfica, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham during a very productive week, Newcastle will be desperate to keep their good form rolling in the capital.

Howe made eight changes in midweek, giving a whole host of players a chance to rest in preparation for a schedule that will see them play three games in seven days. West Ham is the first of those games and the Magpies will fancy their chances of coming away with all three points.

They are unbeaten in their last six visits to the London Stadium, winning four and drawing two of those games. Their last visit came in March where a solitary Bruno Guimaraes goal earned a 1-0 win in a drab affair which came just days before their Carabao Cup final clash, and eventual victory, against Liverpool.

Having rested players in midweek, Howe now has the luxury of recalling some of his key players to the first-team. Guimaraes, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman, all of whom have been regulars this season, may return to the starting XI.

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United injury news

Whilst they didn’t pick up any fresh injuries in midweek, Howe confirmed that they are continuing to monitor an ankle issue affecting Osula. The former Sheffield United man has been used as a second-choice striker behind Nick Woltemade this season, but has made some vital contributions when given time on the pitch.

All of those contributions have come whilst he manages an ankle injury - something that was confirmed by Howe on Friday morning. Asked for an update on injuries, Howe said: “I don’t think there’s anything new.

“We’re still managing Will Osula’s ankle. We will see how he is today.”

Lewis Hall is viewed as the closest of those sidelined players to making their return to the first-team. Hall hasn’t featured since being injured during their win over Union Saint-Gilloise in early October.

On the defender, Howe added: “Very close. He hasn’t trained with us yet so hopefully he is training with us today for the first time.

“We'll see how he looks. I think he's worked really hard, he's looked after himself, he looks in really good shape.”

Along with doubts over Hall’s fitness, Tino Livramento and Wissa will certainly miss out at the London Stadium. Livramento hasn’t featured since being injured against Arsenal at the end of September, whilst Wissa is still waiting to make his debut for the Magpies since joining the club on deadline day.

Livramento is expected to return to action after the international break with a return against Manchester City on Saturday 22 November pencilled in as a possible option for him. Wissa, meanwhile, may make his first appearance in a black-and-white shirt before the international break and a return at his old stomping ground, the Gtech Community Stadium, could be on the cards for the striker.