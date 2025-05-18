The official reason Alexander Isak is missing for Newcastle United at Arsenal

Newcastle United have a major injury blow ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Arsenal.

Newcastle head into the match sitting third in the Premier League table knowing that a win at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal would take them up to second while also securing Champions League qualification in the process.

The Magpies have won all three matches against Arsenal this season but haven’t won away against The Gunners in the Premier League since 2010.

But they will be without top scorer Alexander Isak for the match at the Emirates Stadium. The Swede, who has scored 27 goals so far this season, scored the winner at St James’ Park against Arsenal back in November as well as the opening goal in the 2-0 Carabao Cup first leg win at the Emirates Stadium in January.

Newcastle United explain Alexander Isak absence

In an official club statement confirming the team news, Newcastle said: “Callum Wilson will start for Newcastle United in Sunday's crucial Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (kick-off 4:30pm BST).

“Wilson will make just his second league start of the campaign in place of leading goalscorer Alexander Isak, who misses out with a minor groin injury, as the Magpies bid to make sure of Champions League qualification.”

It’s only Wilson’s second Premier League start of the season and it’s been over a year since the striker scored a league goal for the Magpies.

Newcastle injury latest

On a more positive note, Newcastle are boosted by the return of Sven Botman and Joe Willock after injury issues.

Eddie Howe’s side won 2-0 last time out against Chelsea at St James’ Park in a game where Sven Botman was forced off with a knee injury. Joe Willock, Kieran Trippier and Joelinton missed the match due to respective injuries with Howe providing an update on their fitness in his pre-match press conference.

On Botman, Howe said: “It was a knock, he got a bang on his knee. We're not sure about Sven's availability for the weekend but we'll give him a chance to be fit.

“We don't think it's a serious injury. He's been unlucky. You're going to get knocks and bruises in his position and this is a similar thing, he's been really unlucky on the last two occasions.

“The ACL was the ACL, obviously.I think the first injury he had came from a knock as well, which ended up being a really minor operation. But you're going to get knocks and bangs and bruises in the position that he plays. This is a similar type of thing.”

Howe went on to effectively rule out Trippier for the trip to the Emirates Stadium after he missed the win over Chelsea with a calf issue. Willock has been nursing a knee problem and scored on Newcastle’s previous visit to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League last February.

"Kieran I don't think will be fit for this weekend but again it's not a big injury, a very minor calf problem,” Howe added. “Joe - we'll leave the door open for him, I think he's got a slight chance."

Botman keeps his place in the starting line-up while Willock returns to the bench. Joelinton and Trippier are out as expected.

Newcastle United confirmed line-up v Arsenal

NUFC XI: Pope; Murphy, Schar, Botman, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Gordon, Wilson

Subs: Dúbravka, Ruddy, Krafth, Lascelles, Longstaff, Miley, Willock, Osula, Neave.