Newcastle United have welcomed back club captain Jamaal Lascelles after 13 months out with an ACL injury.

Lascelles returned on the bench for Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday before featuring for the club’s Under-21s side in a training ground match against Celtic B on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old played 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Darsley Park to mark his first on-field outing in club colours since suffering his ACL injury against West Ham United in March 2024.

Lascelles’ return to action comes just as Sven Botman suffered a fresh knee injury that means he’s doubtful for Newcastle’s final two games of the season.

Jamaal Lascelles reflects on Newcastle United return

Discussing his return to action, Lascelles told the club website: “Huge relief really.

“It has been tough, obviously, being injured for so long. A few setbacks on the way as well, but I stuck with it. It has been hard, it has been really challenging physically and mentally as well.

“Credit to the physio I have been working with, Alex, she has been fantastic. Kept me strong, got me in good condition and I finally got my reward. I was obviously on the bench against Chelsea, which was amazing and played 45 [v Celtic B] so delighted.”

Lascelles continued: “I was delighted to be on the bench the other day. Hopefully I’ll be on the bench or involved on Sunday and for the Everton game as well.

“To be fair, what I’ve been through, I was just so happy to be on the bench. I got a great reception from the fans. It was quite emotional for me.”

Newcastle United captaincy cleared up

Lascelles has been Newcastle’s club captain since 2016 but his injury blow saw Bruno Guimaraes instilled as captain for the 2024-25 campaign.

Lascelles, Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier lifted the Carabao Cup together at Wembley Stadium back in March.

Guimaraes has worn the captain’s armband whenever on the pitch this season but the last time he shared at pitch with Lascelles, it was the defender who wore the armband.

When questioned on the power dynamic at Newcastle and who would wear the armband should Lascelles and Guimaraes be on the pitch together before the end of the season, head coach Eddie Howe cleared up the situation.

“Bruno will wear the armband,” he said. “Bruno's team captain, and I think he's done a brilliant job this year to lead the team.

“Behind that, Jamaal, Kieran, Dan [Burn], Jacob Murphy, all form part of our leadership group.

“Very important that they continue to lead as they have done. I think they've set real standards for everyone to follow.

“But Jamaal is club captain, has been team captain in some senses. A lot of the players look at him as the leader as well, so it's great to have different contributors to that.

“There cannot be one captain amongst a squad of 30 players, it doesn't work. You've got to have leadership from different angles.”

Howe added: “We've got to still be relatively careful with Jamaal. Yes, he's been training and he's played a game, but I wouldn't say he's necessarily ready to start a game in the Premier League at the moment.

“I think probably ready to contribute from the bench is probably where he's at at the moment.”