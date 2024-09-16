Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe continues to have multiple injury concerns to deal with as Newcastle United remain unbeaten in all competitions.

The Magpies extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win over Wolves courtesy of stunning goals from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes at Molineux. However, they did not leave the Black Country completely unscathed, however, as Alexander Isak was substituted at half-time after picking up an injury right at the end of the first half.

Isak’s absence forced Howe into a reshuffle with Anthony Gordon playing through the middle during the second period with Barnes, the eventual match winner, playing on the left. Seeing the Swedish international replaced at the break would have worried supporters at the time and post-match Howe provided an update on the striker but was unable to give a definitive answer on his current condition.

Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United injury news, what Howe has said about Isak’s injury and when their sidelined players could be back in action:

Alexander Isak

Speaking about Isak post-match at Molineux, Howe said: “It was more his eye so I’m not 100% sure what the issue was but we knew he had to come off. Absolutely hope not [serious], he’s such an important player to us.”

Isak scored three times during the international break for Sweden and netted Newcastle’s winner against Spurs a fortnight ago. He is probably one of the first names on the teamsheet and it will be hoped that he is fit enough to face Fulham this weekend.

Worries over Isak’s fitness have been made even more pertinent as Wilson remains sidelined with a back injury. A return to action before the international break was initially thought possible for the former Bournemouth man, however, Howe recently revealed that he is behind in his recovery:

“Callum hasn’t had a setback but he is a little bit behind where we wanted him to be.” Howe said. “We envisaged that he might be training at this moment in preparation for the games, he’s not there yet. He’s probably a little bit behind where we wanted him to be.”

United face a trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday and Wilson is regarded as a doubt for that match.

Miley injured his foot earlier this summer before the squad had returned to pre-season training. An initial timescale had him returning at the end of this month and Howe has recently revealed he is ‘on track’ for that date.

Sven Botman

Botman has undergone surgery on an ACL injury and is now a few months into his rehabilitation plan. Paul Mitchell has indicated that Botman could be back in contention around December.

Lascelles is slightly behind Botman in his respective recovery from an ACL injury. He has been named in the club’s 25-man Premier League squad and continues to play a big role behind the scenes as club captain.

Howe hinted post-match that his squad at Molineux was made up of all the players he has fit and available to him. Targett was not among those named in that and so an update on his fitness is awaited.