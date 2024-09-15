Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harvey Barnes’ stunning late strike secured all three points for Newcastle United at Molineux.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United trailed Wolves heading into the final 15 minutes of the game, but two brilliant goals from Fabian Schar and then Barnes flipped the game on its head and ensured Newcastle would end the weekend in 3rd place in the Premier League. The hosts were largely on top before Schar’s deflected strike sailed past Sam Johnstone.

The Magpies compounded the misery on Gary O’Neil’s side five minutes later when Barnes curled a beautiful long range effort past Johnston in the Wolves goal. It was a strike befitting fo winning any game and former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison described it as a ‘magnificent’ strike.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Morrison said: “Now that is magnificent. Harvey Barnes has that X Factor.

He's on his right foot and the finish is magnificent from 20 yards out and he just bends it into that top corner. Fantastic goal from a bright young player. Brilliant the way he picked it up. What a strike.”

That goal marked Barnes’ second of the season and his seventh in a black and white shirt. Five of those goals have come as a substitute with the former Leicester City man playing a starring role from the bench again in the Black Country.

The Magpies face Fulham next weekend at Craven Cottage before they host champions Manchester City at St James’ Park the following week. Pep Guardiola’s side remain the only one with a perfect record in the Premier League and sit just two points above Newcastle in the table.