Alexander Isak Newcastle United official injury update ahead of Everton

Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Alexander Isak heading into the final game of the Premier League season against Everton.

Isak has scored 27 goals for Newcastle this season but was a late withdrawal from the squad for Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal due to a groin complaint.

The defeat leaves The Magpies needing a win against Everton at St James’ Park in order to guarantee Champions League qualification. Just one point separates Newcastle in third and Nottingham Forest in seventh heading into the final day.

It’s in Newcastle’s hands, but anything less than a win against The Toffees will leave them depending on results elsewhere. Manchester City are away to Fulham, Aston Villa are at Manchester United while Chelsea and Nottingham Forest go head to head on May 25 (4pm kick-off).

But Newcastle may have to try and get the job done without Isak, something they have struggled with this season.

Alexander Isak injury blow for Newcastle United

In the four Premier League matches Isak has missed this season, Newcastle have failed to win and failed to score from open play in them all.

But when that stat was put to Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe after the Arsenal defeat, he said: “Yeah, I think it's a difficult one to sort of go too deep into that because the standard of our performance today with him missing was still really, really strong.

“We did create chances. We did look really good in almost every phase in that first half. Yes, the final action, which is he is probably better than anyone or has been this season.

“I think he's been a brilliant finisher for us. But unfortunately, from Callum's viewpoint, none sort of fell to him. It was more, I think Bruno [Guimaraes] had a big one and Harvey [Barnes] had his shot and then, of course, set plays were a big threat for us.

“But it was a really strong performance in his absence. I think that has to be the confidence lift that we need when you review this game.”

Alexander Isak NUFC injury update from Eddie Howe

When asked if Isak would be available for the Everton match, Howe said: "I don't know the answer to that question, it's far too early to make an assessment on whether he will or he won't, I think he's got a chance, I don't know any more than that really.

"Yeah, he had a scan this morning, I think he's had a little bit of stiffness last night, after travelling down, the only thing really, during training, I had the scan, it showed some swelling, so we took him out of the game, and we hope that we get him back next week.”

Newcastle United’s Champions League battle

Looking ahead to the final day of the season, Howe was keen to convey a message of calmness.

“I think calmness in this moment in time,” Howe said. “It's a week before we play. We've got to be very calm, make good decisions, train well, prepare well for the game.

“Nothing changes. The emotion will be there in the game. I don't think we have to ramp it up for the players.”