Official Alexander Isak update after Newcastle United injury blow ahead of Everton

Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of top scorer Alexander Isak ahead of Sunday’s Premier League finale against Everton (4pm kick-off).

Isak missed Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal last time out due to a minor groin issue.

The defeat at the Emirates Stadium leaves Newcastle needing a win in order to guarantee Champions League qualification for next season. Anything less than a win against Everton at St James’ Park would see them having to rely on results elsewhere in order to confirm a top-five finish.

Isak has scored 27 goals in all competitions for Newcastle this season, 18 more than any other player in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Alexander Isak injury latest

When asked if Isak would be available for the Everton match, Howe said: "I don't know the answer to that question, it's far too early to make an assessment on whether he will or he won't. I think he's got a chance, I don't know any more than that really.

"Yeah, he had a scan [Sunday] morning, I think he's had a little bit of stiffness last night, after travelling down, the only thing really, during training. We took him out of the game, and we hope that we get him back next week.”

Howe also ruled out the possibility of surgery for Isak given the recurring nature of his groin injury. Isak missed the reverse fixture at Everton earlier in the season as Anthony Gordon missed a penalty in a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

Isak scored in the 1-1 draw against Everton at St James’ Park last season and also grabbed a memorable ‘assist’ off the bench against The Toffees to set up Jacob Murphy. The Swede unfortunately had the assist taken off him as his pass across goal deflected into the path of Murphy before being turned in.

Swedish FA provide Alexander Isak update

A somewhat positive update regarding Isak’s fitness this week came courtesy of the Swedish FA, who confirmed the striker’s place in the upcoming national team squad for matches on June 6 and June 10.

Sweden face Hungary away on June 6 and Algeria at home on June 10, less than two weeks after the end of the Premier League season.

While Isak could still withdraw from the squad, Sweden will have been in contact with Newcastle and the player regarding his fitness and potential availability.

Sweden manager and former Newcastle United forward Jon Dahl Tomasson commented on Isak’s inclusion in his squad.

“Alexander has had a great season in a team that has fought hard,” he said. “We like what we see when we study him. Now is a good chance to test him.”

While Isak has been called up to the Sweden squad, his Newcastle teammate Emil Krafth has missed out. Krafth has recently come back into contention for a starting spot in Newcastle’s side due to Kieran Trippier’s absence and injury uncertainty over Sven Botman.

Krafth has been introduced off the bench in each of Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches.

As for Isak, it is hoped that his inclusion in the Sweden squad is a hint of his potential availability for Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash.