Fresh Alexander Isak injury update as Newcastle United striker ruled out for three months
Isak was forced off at half-time during the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers with an eye issue but limped out of Molineux having also picked up a toe injury. The striker has missed training this week but head coach Eddie Howe has suggested a late call will be made ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage.
“We'll find out more today,” Howe said on Isak. It was a strange one with his eye, the ball just grazed his eye so we thought th. He had a knock to his food as well, he's got a combination of the two so we'll make a decision today.”
Callum Wilson would have come into the side in Isak’s absence if fit. But the 32-year-old has not featured so far this season due to a back issue with Howe admitting the striker is facing at least three months on the sidelines in total having picked up the injury during pre-season.
“Callum won't make the game, we hope to have him back for the next international break to be back in training,” Howe added.
Following Isak’s withdrawal against Wolves, Anthony Gordon moved into a central role with Harvey Barnes coming on and scoring from the left wing. There is also 21-year-old Will Osula who is still waiting to make his debut following his £10million arrival from Sheffield United.
Howe continued: “We have Anthony Gordon who did a good job against Wolves and Will Osula as the options there - we feel we've got good cover.”
