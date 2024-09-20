Newcastle United star shows injury scars in fresh training ground update after being ruled out for six months
Botman is currently suffering from an ACL injury picked up back in March that required surgery. The defender was ruled out between six and nine months with the injury.
Six months on and Botman is now stepping up his recovery and is on course for a return to action later this year. The Dutch centre-back teased his return from injury earlier this week by posting images of himself wearing football boots and images of the grass with the caption: “The time is coming.”
Now, Botman has been pictured doing weight work in the gym without the need for strapping or support. Multiple scars from his knee operation are clearly visible in the pictures shared by the 24-year-old on social media.
Earlier this month, Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell provided an update on Botman’s injury, stating: “Sven comes back in December, another massive impact of quality.”
Botman has also been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad list for the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, suggesting the club expect him to return to action before the turn of the year. Jamaal Lascelles has also been included after suffering a similar injury last season.
Eddie Howe recently said on Botman’s recovery: "When you start to do more and you get the heartbeat going and you get the physical work started, you feel so much better about yourself.
“They're currently in slightly different stages, I'd say Sven's probably a little bit ahead of Jamaal just in terms of their rehabs, but both players committed to their work and doing great."
