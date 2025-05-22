Getty Images

Eddie Howe and David Moyes both have significant injury concerns to deal with ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United are just one win away from securing Champions League qualification, with victory over Everton this weekend set to seal them a top-five finish. The Toffees, meanwhile, have nothing but pride to play for at St James’ Park and will, whatever happens on Sunday, finish 13th in the Premier League table.

Whilst Newcastle will head into Sunday’s clash on the back of a defeat at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, they will be confident of sealing a crucial three points in front of their own fans. The fitness of Alexander Isak, though, will be a concern after he missed that game against the Gunners through injury.

With Lewis Hall and Matt Targett definitely sidelined plus major doubts over the fitness of Joelinton and Kieran Trippier, Howe does have a number of selection headaches to deal with when he names his starting XI. Moyes, meanwhile, will be keen for his side to spoil the party on Tyneside with those in his team potentially playing for their futures ahead of what could be a transformative summer window on Merseyside.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Everton at St James’ Park.

Everton injury news v Newcastle United

Orel Mangala - out

Mangala suffered an ACL injury in January and will not feature on Sunday. He will leave Everton to return to his parent club Lyon this summer.

Seamus Coleman - out

Coleman limped off early during Everton’s final appearance at Goodison Park on Sunday after suffering a thigh injury. He is not expected to feature this weekend.

Jesper Lindstrom - out

Lindstrom had an operation on a hernia injury last month and has not been seen in action since.

James Tarkowski - out

A hamstring injury is expected to keep Tarkowski sidelined this weekend.

Jarrad Branthwaite - doubt

Branthwaite suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday and is a big doubt to feature at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United injury news v Everton

Lewis Hall - out

Hall will not feature against Everton after suffering a foot injury that required surgery. His season is over.

Joelinton - out

A knee injury is expected to keep Joelinton out of action for the rest of the season. The Brazilian hasn’t featured in their last four outings and will be a huge miss for Howe and his team this weekend.

Matt Targett - out

Targett has suffered a hamstring injury and is not likely to feature again this season. The former Aston Villa man has suffered greatly with injury problems this term.

Kieran Trippier - doubt

Trippier has missed Newcastle’s last two outings and he is very unlikely to feature against the Toffees.

Alexander Isak - doubt

A minor groin injury kept Isak out of Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal. There is hope that he will be fit enough to feature this weekend following news that he has been called-up to represent Sweden in the upcoming international break.