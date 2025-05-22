Joelinton injury ‘update’ emerges after Newcastle United receive ‘unbelievable’ boost

Getty Images

Newcastle United’s last game of the season takes place on Sunday against Everton - with Eddie Howe’s side one win away from Champions League football.

Three points on Sunday will guarantee the return of Champions League football to St James’ Park next season. In what is easily Newcastle’s biggest league game of the season, all eyes will be on the starting XI that Howe names to take on the Toffees.

A back-five formation has been used in their last two outings, but a switch to a more traditional 4-3-3 could be made this weekend - although that will likely depend on who he has available to him. Kieran Trippier’s injury problems may mean Emil Krafth starts, or it could force Howe into naming a similar starting XI to the one that began at the Emirates Stadium.

In midfield, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have formed a midfield duo over the last two weeks, with Joelinton’s injury causing Howe a headache in recent times. The Brazilian hasn’t featured since their defeat against Aston Villa last month because of a knee injury and is not expected to feature again this season - although Howe has not totally ruled-out a return for his midfield enforcer.

“He's working away behind the scenes,” Howe explained ahead of his side’s trip to the capital. “Typical Joe he's absolutely foot to the floor trying to get fit because he wants to be involved.

“The biggest possibility is that we don't see him again this season and we'll get him ready for next year.”

Joelinton injury ‘update’

Howe will undoubtedly be asked for updates on the 28-year-old ahead of Sunday’s clash when he speaks to the media on Friday morning. However, eagle-eyed Magpies fans have spotted a key detail on Instagram that could point towards Joelinton’s availability this weekend.

Thays Gondim, Joelinton’s wife, posted a photo of the pair in a taxi, in which Joelinton can be seen wearing a black brace on his knee. The photo was also taken in Brazil, somewhere that Joelinton has spent a great deal of time in over the last few weeks as he recovers from his injury.

The pair were, memorably, caught by TV cameras sporting retro Newcastle United shirts during Newcastle’s win over Chelsea - one the Brazilian was forced to sit out through injury.

Jamaal Lascelles fit to face Everton

The fitness of Joelinton and Alexander Isak will undoubtedly be the biggest talking points heading into Sunday’s game. With such a big prize on the line for the Magpies, they will need their biggest players and leaders to stand up and be counted this weekend.

They have done so on numerous occasions in big games this season - and Sunday will be no different. However, this weekend they will have their club captain in the matchday squad and Guimaraes, who has worn the armband this season, told the Gazette just how big of a boost that is to him and his teammates. “Yeah, the true captain. I have learned a lot with him,” the Brazilian said.

“I think he was always massive for us, always there to try to help the boys. Unbelievable to have him back.”