Alexander Isak, Joelinton & Joe Willock: Newcastle United injury list & expected return dates

Newcastle United travel to face Sheffield United in the Premier League this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) - here’s the current injury list heading into the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Newcastle will be hoping to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time since April when they travel to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Magpies beat Brentford 1-0 at St James’ Park last weekend before drawing 0-0 with AC Milan in their Champions League group stage opener at the San Siro.

Here is Newcastle’s list of doubts and unavailable players for the match...

Alexander Isak (knee) - available

Alexander Isak is set to be involved this weekend but ahead of the game Eddie Howe highlighted the forward has been managing an ongoing knee issue. He could drop to the bench for Callum Wilson this weekend.

Martin Dubravka (illness) - doubt

Martin Dubravka missed the trip to AC Milan in midweek due to illness, according to Eddie Howe. He remains a doubt for the trip to Sheffield United.

Expected return: Manchester City (H) - 27/09

Joelinton (knee) - out

Joelinton will be hoping to be back in contention before the international break as he recovers from a knee injury.

Expected return: West Ham United (A) - 08/10

Joe Willock (Achilles) - out

Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and will miss the opening Champions League group stage matches after picking up an Achilles injury.

In terms of the Champions League, he will be hoping to be back involved in time for the trip to Borussia Dortmund in November.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Emil Krafth (ACL) - out

Emil Krafth hasn’t played competitive football for Newcastle in over a year and was left out of the Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

