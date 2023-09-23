Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle will be hoping to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time since April when they travel to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Magpies beat Brentford 1-0 at St James’ Park last weekend before drawing 0-0 with AC Milan in their Champions League group stage opener at the San Siro.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is Newcastle’s list of doubts and unavailable players for the match...

Alexander Isak (knee) - available

Alexander Isak is set to be involved this weekend but ahead of the game Eddie Howe highlighted the forward has been managing an ongoing knee issue. He could drop to the bench for Callum Wilson this weekend.

Martin Dubravka (illness) - doubt

Martin Dubravka missed the trip to AC Milan in midweek due to illness, according to Eddie Howe. He remains a doubt for the trip to Sheffield United.

Expected return: Manchester City (H) - 27/09

Joelinton (knee) - out

Joelinton will be hoping to be back in contention before the international break as he recovers from a knee injury.

Expected return: West Ham United (A) - 08/10

Joe Willock (Achilles) - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and will miss the opening Champions League group stage matches after picking up an Achilles injury.

In terms of the Champions League, he will be hoping to be back involved in time for the trip to Borussia Dortmund in November.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Emil Krafth (ACL) - out

Emil Krafth hasn’t played competitive football for Newcastle in over a year and was left out of the Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.