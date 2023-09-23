Newcastle United linked defender ‘expected’ to leave in January after deadline day deal fell through
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is ‘expected’ to leave the club in January after two failed summer transfers.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 24-year-old made 33 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions last season but is yet to feature this campaign under Mauricio Pochettino.
Chalobah attracted interest from Inter Milan over the summer with reports in Italy claiming the Serie A side faced competition from Newcastle United and Everton. Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest heavily-linked with the defender, who remained at Chelsea following the summer transfer window.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chalobah rejected a move to Forest on deadline day with his preference to join Bayern Munich. The former England Under-21 international is reportedly valued at £45million by Chelsea and will be made available to leave the club in January.
This is despite Pochettino stating the player was still in his plans as he told the media last week: “Yes, of course [Chalobah is still in his plans].
“I am Chelsea. I am the coach. His future is going to be [here]. He is in our plans. No one is going to decide for me. He is going to be involved.
“Chalobah and the other players in the squad are part of my plans. Some players don’t play, but that is my choice.”
Newcastle are looking to bolster their centre-back options in January after failing to land a player in that position over the summer. Magpies boss Eddie Howe claimed his side were ‘priced out’ of a move for a centre-back as the club committed to spending around £60million on full-back duo Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall instead.