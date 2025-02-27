Newcastle United’s injury list has a new name following Alexander Isak’s late withdrawal from the matchday squad at Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Newcastle have a crucial run of fixtures coming up across three different competitions. The Magpies were beaten 2-0 against Liverpool at Anfield in Isak’s absence but now look ahead to the FA Cup fifth round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Sunday (1:45pm kick-off).

The winners of the match will progress to the quarter-final of the competition. After that, Newcastle return to Premier League action at West Ham United on March 10 (8pm kick-off) before returning to London to face Liverpool once again in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16 (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be hoping to have a near fully fit squad by the time his side line up for the cup final - though there are no guarantees.

Here is Newcastle United’s injury list as things stand...

Alexander Isak

Top scorer Isak complained of a groin issue in training on Tuesday but proceeded to travel with the Newcastle squad to Liverpool the following day in the hope that the problem would have died down. Unfortunately, the decision was made to leave Isak out of the matchday squad at Anfield due to the injury.

Now Howe is hopeful Isak will be back available for the weekend.

“We didn't want to take the risk [with Isak at Liverpool],” Howe said. “We've got too many big games to come.”

“We don't envisage [the injury] being a big problem for him.”

Expected return date: March 2 - Brighton (H)

Sven Botman

A knee injury means Botman hasn’t featured since their win over Arsenal at St James’ Park in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting. The Dutchman played 80 minutes of that match before being withdrawn in the dying stages.

Botman is expected to be back in contention for Sunday’s match against Brighton.

Expected return date: March 2 - Brighton (H)

Joelinton

Joelinton hasn’t been seen in action since limping off during Newcastle United’s defeat against Fulham earlier this month. The Brazilian has been forced to watch from the sidelines ever since - but is reportedly closing in on a potential return to action.

Asked by the Gazette about the 28-year-old’s fitness ahead of Newcastle United’s defeat at Liverpool, Howe responded: “Again with Joe, similar to Sven, he is really improving, doing really well, pushing. Again he is another player that will be close.”

He is expected to return to action against Brighton.

Expected return date: March 2 - Brighton (H)

Jamaal Lascelles

Howe confirmed last week that a return towards the end of the season is most likely for the club captain, whilst also praising his work on the training ground.

“Jamal's continuing to work.” Howe said. “He works extraordinarily long hours to try and get himself fit. I think he was here until five o'clock again [last Thursday]. Dedicated, as you've seen a player try to return from injury.

“He's had various problems and little setbacks, nothing major during his recovery, but just little moments that have ended up knocking his recovery back. So he's been on the grass. He's been training individually with physios.”

Lascelles remains the club’s only long-term injury concern as things stand.

Expected return date: TBC (April-May 2025)