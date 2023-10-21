Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle will be looking to make it eight games unbeaten in all competitions when they welcome Palace to Tyneside on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off). The two sides played out three 0-0 draws in all competitions last season with Miguel Almiron’s stunning strike the last goal in the fixture back in April 2022.

The Magpies have a number of injury concerns heading into the match but are set to be boosted by the return of at least one key player this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is Newcastle’s current injury list and potential return dates...

Joelinton (hamstring)

Joelinton lasted less than four minutes after coming off the bench against Burnley before going down with a hamstring issue last month.

Howe is ‘confident’ the Brazilian will be involved this weekend.

Alexander Isak (knock)

Alexander Isak picked up a knock in the latter stages of the match against West Ham United after netting a brace before the international break and withdrew from the Sweden squad as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His injury isn’t thought to be serious, though the striker has recently been playing through a minor knee issue and is yet to return to training. Howe said he would make a ‘late call’ on the striker.

Expected return: Borussia Dortmund (H) - 25/10

Sven Botman (knee)

Dutch defender Sven Botman has missed the last four matches but is expected to be close to a return after posting he will be ‘back stronger than ever’ during the break.

The 23-year-old has made good progress during the international break but Howe could not confirm whether he would be involved.

Expected return: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - 28/10

Emil Krafth (ACL)

Emil Krafth was left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the right-back has made good progress in the past few weeks after returning to training and even playing for the Under-21s. He is technically fit and available for selection but may require time to get back up to speed.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Joe Willock (Achilles)

Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and still faces time on the sidelines following an Achilles injury.

He is back in full training with Newcastle but will need some time to get back up to speed and ready to play in the first team.

Willock initially picked up a hamstring injury last season before suffering a set-back in his recovery with a fresh Achilles injury.

Expected return: Manchester United (A) - 01/11

Lewis Miley (illness)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley has been suffering from glandular fever and is still expected to be unavailable for at least another two weeks, meaning he will not be involved on the bench against Borussia Dortmund next week as he has been in the previous two Champions League group stage fixtures.

Expected return: Borussia Dortmund (A) - 07/11

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Harvey Barnes is set to be on the sidelines with a foot injury until 2024 after being taken off at Sheffield United last month. The 25-year-old doesn’t require surgery but Eddie Howe has said the winger will not return to training until late December and will require longer before being back available for selection.