Alexander Isak: Kieran Trippier has backed his Newcastle United team-mate to score 20-plus goals this season - if he stays fit.

Kieran Trippier has backed his Newcastle United team-mate Alexander Isak to go 'to the top' after a promising start to life in the Premier League.

Isak has scored 17 goals in 37 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Real Sociedad for a club record £63million fee last summer. Prior to his groin injury picked up last month, Isak was the second top scorer in the Premier League behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The Swedish striker is averaging a goal every 83 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League this season and boasts an impressive conversion rate with six goals from just 15 shots.

And Newcastle right-back Trippier, who came against Isak during his time in La Liga with Atletico Madrid, believes the 24-year-old would score over 20 goals for Newcastle this season if he remains fit.

"I played against him in Spain, so I knew all about him anyway, but his finishing is up there with the best I’ve played with," Trippier told Sky Sports. "He is frightening. What he brings to the team, not just goals, he’s so good with the ball, to me he’s got everything.

“He can dribble, he’s quick, he’s very quick, and he can score goals. I think he can go to the top, people forget how young he is. When he’s fit for a season, he will score 20-plus this season for sure.”

