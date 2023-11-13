Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will be hoping for their injury woes to ease over the international break before another busy run of fixtures heading into the festive season.

Newcastle had 11 first-team players unavailable for the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League due to injury and suspension.

The Magpies are set to be handed a boost when they return to Premier League action after the international break against Chelsea with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes set to return.

Head coach Eddie Howe will also be hoping to have a couple more players back from injury over the next fortnight.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list...

Lewis Hall (ineligible)

Lewis Hall is ineligible to feature against his parent club Chelsea next time out in the Premier League.

Expected return: Manchester United (H) - 01/12

Miguel Almiron (hamstring)

Miguel Almiron was withdrawn with a hamstring issue against AFC Bournemouth and will be assessed heading into the international break.

Expected return: TBC

Callum Wilson (hamstring)

Callum Wilson was withdrawn as a precaution at half-time at Borussia Dortmund after complaining of tightness in his hamstring.

the injury has since forced him to withdraw from the England squad with Eddie Howe claiming the forward faces a 'number of weeks' on the sidelines.

Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 10/12

Matt Targett (hamstring)

Matt Targett is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United.

The left-back had surgery on Tuesday and is set to be out for around three months.

Expected return: February 2024

Jacob Murphy (shoulder)

Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. Shortl after coming on at St James’ Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which required surgery.

Following the operation, the 28-year-old has been ruled out for nine weeks.

Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Dan Burn (back)

Dan Burn fell awkwardly on his back in the 1-0 win over Arsenal and was withdrawn at half-time as a result. He is facing at least two months out.

Expected return: January 2024

Sven Botman (knee)

Botman is approaching two months on the sidelines with a knee injury. The Dutchman hasn’t featured since netting his first Magpies goal during their demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in September.

It was hoped the defender would have returned to training by now but the club are still assessing the extent of his injury which could require surgery. As a result, no return date has been set.

Expected return: TBC

Alexander Isak (groin)

Isak limped off against Borussia Dortmund at St James' Park last month after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury that hampered him during the last international break. Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, the Sweden international has missed the last six matches and is expected to return after the November international break after being spotted back on the grass.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Javier Manquillo (groin)

Javier Manquillo has been sidelined in recent weeks with a groin issue. He is yet to feature so far this season.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Elliot Anderson (back)

Anderson was featuring fairly regularly for the Magpies this season but faces some time on the sidelines following a back injury.

The 21-year-old is pushing to be back involved before the turn of the year.

Expected return: Liverpool (A) - 01/01/24

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for a number of months.

But The Magpies boss has since stated that he expects Barnes to be close to a return following the November international break.

Expected return: December 2023

Sandro Tonali (suspension from football)

Tonali has been handed a 10-month ban from football. This suspension will rule the midfielder out of action for the rest of the season, next summer’s European Championship and the opening weeks of next season.