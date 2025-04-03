Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been dealt several fresh fitness concerns this week - here’s the latest on Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton and co.

Newcastle returned to Premier League action with a 2-1 win against Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday night. It was a big three points for Eddie Howe’s side but they also picked up three fresh injury concerns in the game.

Joelinton went down holding his knee and received treatment while Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier were both forced off in the second half. Isak and Sandro Tonali scored either side of Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty to help Newcastle build on their Carabao Cup win upon returning to Premier League action.

With nine games remaining and potential Champions League qualification on the line, Newcastle will be hoping to keep key players fit for a crucial run of games between now and May 25.

Here is Newcastle’s updated injury list and expected return dates following Wednesday’s win....

Lewis Hall - foot injury

Hall has enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short earlier this month when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. “Really sad moment for Lewis, he’s been excellent for us this season,” Howe told SkySports when asked about the defender’s injury earlier this month. “I know he has been particularly hit by the news and the timing of it has been tough for him with the cup final just around the corner and England on the horizon as well.

“But he’s a really strong character and he will come back from it. It’s a really nasty injury, so we need to make sure he gets treated right and hopefully he will be back to full strength next season.”

Estimated return date = 2025-26 pre-season training

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles lifted the Carabao Cup trophy high into the Wembley sky on Sunday as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury. There are hopes that he can feature again before the season concludes at the end of May but Howe was keen not to give any guarantees.

Lascelles hasn’t featured since the end of March last year when he suffered the injury during their dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park.

Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. The Dutchman was very close to making a return to action a few weeks ago, but it emerged in the final training session before the clash with Brighton that he would be forced to sit out for another six to eight weeks as fluid was drained from his knee.

With nine matches of the season left to be played, it may not be until next season when the Magpies can see Botman back at his very best.

Estimated return date = 03/05/25 v Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

Anthony Gordon - suspension/groin

Gordon has served the final match of his three match suspension against Brentford on Wednesday night and will now be fighting to be fit again after picking up a groin injury on international duty with England.

He is expected to return to full training ahead of the trip to Leicester City on Monday night.

Estimated return date = 07/04/25 v Leicester City (a)

Matt Targett - illness

Targett missed Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Brentford on Wednesday night due to illness. 18-year-old fullback Leo Shahar stepped onto the bench in Targett’s place and has trained regularly with the first team in recent weeks.

Targett will be hoping to recover and be back in contention next week.

Estimated return date = 07/04/25 v Leicester City (a)

Joelinton - knee

Joelinton had his knee strapped up against Brentford and went down to receive treatment on it during the match. Despite being able to see out the 90 minutes, Howe admitted after the game that the Brazilian was not ‘100%’.

“I think his knee was causing him a little bit of discomfort,” Howe said. “The knee that he'd suffered before.

“So I don't think he was 100% fit, as you say, but it would have taken a lot for Joe to come off the pitch today. So that's where we need to sort of assess every little niggle that we have and make sure that everyone's okay for Monday.”

Kieran Trippier - groin

Trippier was forced off against Brentford in the closing stages and could be seen holding his groin.

Howe said: “ [Trippier] said it was like a cramped sensation in his groin, so we hope it's nothing serious. But that is the negative, we've got a few niggles - we have such a small squad, as you've seen from our bench today. So we can't afford to pick up any injuries.”

Alexander Isak - groin

A potentially big concern for Newcastle in their battle for Champions League qualification is the injury to top scorer Alexander Isak. Isak was forced off midway through the second half against Brentford after giving the hosts the lead at St James’ Park.

Isak opened the scoring for Newcastle with his 24th goal of the season and his 20th in the Premier League. In doing so he became the first Magpies player to score 20 or more goals in consecutive Premier League campaigns.

“I don't think he was feeling 100%, which is why we withdrew him,” Howe said.

“We hope it's nothing serious. But he's such a talent and he's such a big player for us. He just wasn't feeling 100% in his groin, I don't think. And was just a little bit unsure in his movements.”