Newcastle United have several injury concerns following Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Magpies were beaten 2-1 after extra time at St James’ Park in a match that saw Anthony Gordon sent off and Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier substituted after being unable to continue. Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles all missed the match due to injury.

Now Eddie Howe and his squad must regroup and prepare for a trip to West Ham United on Monday, March 10 before the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16 against Liverpool.

Here is Newcastle United’s injury/absentee list ahead of the crucial group of fixtures...

Alexander Isak

Isak was a surprise starter against Brighton after missing the Liverpool match in midweek due to a groin issue. He played 87 minutes on Sunday, scoring a penalty, before going down and being withdrawn.

Howe played down any injury fears after the match as he explained Isak’s withdrawal.

“Alex just felt a bit of general tightness, I don't think an injury, but just general tightness, felt he had to come off,” Howe said.

“I don't think there's a problem there. But as I said before the game, if he was fit he would play today, knowing the importance of today's game and fingers crossed he's okay.”

Expected return date: 10/03 - West Ham (A)

Kieran Trippier

Trippier started the Brighton match but was withdrawn midway through the second half after suffering with a back problem.

“Kieran felt his back, so there was navigating a lot of problems through that game, which we hope don't have long-term consequences for us because we've got such a small squad,” Howe said afterwards.

Expected return date: 10/03 - West Ham (A)

Tino Livramento

Livramento was struggling badly towards the end of Newcastle’s defeat to Brighton on Sunday, as evidenced by Danny Welbeck’s winning goal as he played the striker onside.

Howe refrained from substituting the full-back despite having one change available in extra time.

“I think it was cramp more than an injury, so I think he was limited,” Howe explained. “In 9v9 [outfield] there's bigger spaces and obviously that limited us a lot, but I felt the players around him covered that really well.”

Expected return date: 10/03 - West Ham (A)

Sven Botman

Botman has missed the last five matches for Newcastle due to a knee injury. He returned to light training ahead of Brighton but was not risked for the match.

Howe has hinted he will be back available within the next fortnight.

Expected return date: 10/03 - West Ham (A)

Lewis Hall

Hall has arguably been one of Newcastle’s top performers this season and was an unexpected absence for the Brighton match after suffering an ankle injury against Liverpool in midweek. The 20-year-old has been for a scan and seen a specialist but no return date has been set at this stage.

As a result, he is officially a doubt for the Carabao Cup final.

Expected return date: TBC

Jamaal Lascelles

Club captain Lascelles is set for more than a year on the sidelines recovering from an ACL injury. While he has been in the final stages of his recovery for a number of weeks, a few minor setbacks have ultimately delayed his return to full training.

Howe has suggested the defender will be out until the back end of the season.

Expected return date: TBC - April/May 2025

Anthony Gordon

Gordon will miss Newcastle’s next three matches against West Ham, Liverpool and Brentford as a result of his straight red card against Brighton. The 24-year-old was dismissed after pushing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the back of the head.

Newcastle will consider appealing the decision, but FA guidance suggests it is unlikely to be overturned. That will see him sidelined at club level for five weeks either side of the March international break.

Expected return date: 07/04 - Leicester City (A)