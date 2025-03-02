Newcastle United midfield duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes have been named in the preliminary Brazil squad for World Cup qualifying this month.

Bruno Guimaraes is a regular in the Brazil squad having played 32 times for his country already while Joelinton’s call-up is a boost on multiple levels. Joelinton has missed the past month of action for Newcastle with a knee injury so a call-up suggests his issue is not a serious one.

Joelinton also hasn’t played for Brazil since being sent off in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Argentina in November 2023. The Newcastle pair have been named in a 52-man preliminary squad that will be cut down to 23 players next week for the World Cup qualifying matches against Colombia on March 21 and Argentina on March 26.

The squad also includes Brazilian icon, Neymar, who hasn’t featured for the national team since October 2023.

Eddie Howe discusses Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes

Joelinton and Guimaraes were both players discussed by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park (1:45pm kick-off).

Joelinton was officially a doubt for the match due to injury along with Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

“They have a chance,” Howe said about Joelinton and Botman. “[Friday] is a big day for them really, because I think we'll see how close they are, whether they train with the team for the first time or not.

“But knowing both players, they'll be very keen to be involved, as long as their respective injuries feel good.”

Meanwhile, Guimaraes’ form was a talking point in Howe’s press conference as the Newcastle boss responded to suggestions his captain was ‘tired’ given his busy schedule for club and country.

“It’s difficult because I’m sure if you asked Bruno, he would say he doesn’t need a rest,” Howe responded.

“It is up to us to look at his schedule and try and find ways to do that. We have tried, but he’s such an important player we have turned to him more often than we would ideally want to because of his strengths and qualities.

“As soon as we have played the Carabao Cup final, he will be off to play for his national team and that will be when others are getting that rest and recuperation. He won’t get that but that’s part of being a top player, the benefits of being a top player that he is.

“But it comes at a cost at times and we have to make sure we protect him.”

Brazil's preliminary squad confirmed

Here is the Brazil squad in full...

Goalkeepers

Alisson (Liverpool, England), Bento (Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia), Ederson (Manchester City, England), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Lucas Perry (Lyon, France), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders

Alessandro (Lille, France), Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Danilo (Flamengo), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal, England), Leo Ortiz (Flamengo), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Murillo (Nottingham Forest, England). Abner (Lyon, France), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Alex Telles (Botafogo), Dodo (Fiorentina, Italy), Douglas Santos (Zenit, Russia), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Wanderson (Monaco, France), Wesley (Flamengo).

Midfielders

Alisson (São Paulo), Andre (Wolverhampton, England), Andreas Pereira (Fulham, England), Andrey Santos (Strasbourg, France), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle, England), Ederson (Atalanta, Italy), Gerson (Flamengo), João Gomes (Wolverhampton, England), Joelinton (Newcastle, England), Lucas Moura (São Paulo), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham, England), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton, England), Neymar (Santos), Oscar (São Paulo).

Forwards

Antony (Real Betis, Spain), Bruno Henrique (Flamengo), Endrick (Real Madrid, Spain), Estevão (Palmeiras), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal, England), Galeno (Al-Ahli, Saudi Arabia), Igor Jesus (Botafogo), Igor Paixão (Feyenoord, Netherlands), João Pedro (Brighton, England), Luis Enrique (Zenit, Russia), Raphinha (Barcelona, Spain), Rodrygo (Real Madrid, Spain), Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Savinho (Manchester City, England), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Spain), Yuri Alberto (Corinthians).