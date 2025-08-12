The Liverpool, Newcastle United and Alexander Isak saga has taken another twist | Getty Images

Alexander Isak will not play for Newcastle United again as Liverpool pushes to sign the striker.

That’s according to transfer expert David Ornstein, who has reported that Isak regards his career at Newcastle United as ‘finished’ and has no desire to reintergrate into the squad even if he is not sold this summer.

The report comes after claims it was becoming increasingly likely that Isak would remain at Newcastle this summer after Liverpool saw a £110million bid for the striker rejected.

Isak has not trained with Newcastle’s first team since returning from a training camp in Austria last month and has missed all of the club’s pre-season matches. He is highly unlikely to be involved in Newcastle’s Premier League season opener at Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle’s second league game and first at St James’ Park just so happens to be against Liverpool.

David Ornstein drops Alexander Isak Newcastle United bombshell

Ornstein reported in The Athletic: “Based on conversations with sources privy to the matter, The Athletic understands Isak is adamant he will never represent Newcastle again.

“Even if Newcastle refuse to sell the 25-year-old Sweden striker and he remains on Tyneside when the transfer window closes, Isak regards his career at St James’s Park as finished and has no desire to reintegrate into the squad.

“Isak’s perspective is that, after being informed last summer that a new contract would not yet be offered to him — because of Newcastle’s need to comply with football’s financial rules and Isak already having a lucrative deal until 2028 — he made clear it would be his last campaign with the club.

“Some at Newcastle deny that this was expressed and believe the forward planned to discuss the situation, including the possibility of fresh terms, once 2024-25 concluded.”

What Alexander Isak said about his future at Newcastle United

Back in March, Isak was asked about his future at Newcastle and the potential of signing a new contract.

“I'm not really thinking about the summer,” Isak claimed. “But yeah, that [contract] will probably be a talking point once the season's finished. We'll really see, but no talks have been held yet.”

His contract, or lack of it, certainly is a talking point along with much, much more this summer.

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak situation

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has expressed a desire to reintergrate Isak with the first-team as soon as possible, but admits that is easier said than done.

Isak has had his head turned, missed effectively all of pre-season and isn’t currently willing to play for the club.

Howe said: “We've had discussions and it's clear at the moment that we can't involve him with the group. I don't know how long that will be for.

“I think I'd rather just leave it with that line. I think the discussions between us have to remain private. But it's clear I can't involve him with the team.”

Howe added: “I think everything's at play, because I think I've said many times, he is contracted to us, he's our player.

“The club basically made the decision on his future. I don't know what that will be. Of course, I have a preferred outcome.

“I want the best and strongest squad possible. But also, I want players that really want to play for this football club.”