Newcastle United star confirmed out of Aston Villa clash - plus three major doubts

Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe has a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash with Aston Villa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United face Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season without sounds surrounding the fitness of a number of key players. Eddie Howe’s side finished their pre-season campaign with back-to-back matches at St James’ Park against La Liga opponents.

Friday night’s game saw Espanyol rescue a draw from the jaws of defeat when Kike Garcia’s late header nestled past debutant Aaron Ramsdale. Goals from Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy had given Howe’s side the lead after they had fallen behind early on, but they couldn’t hold on for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s appearance at St James’ Park saw Diego Simeone bring his Atletico Madrid side to Tyneside for the Sela Cup. After matching their opponents in the first half, strikes from Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann condemned them to a fourth defeat in six during pre-season.

Those matches were the final opportunity for Howe to put his team through their paces and build up match fitness ahead of the new season. A trip to Villa Park is always a tricky task on paper, but next week’s trip will be made difficult by a number of expected absentees that Howe will be without.

Newcastle United injury news v Aston Villa

Joe Willock will be one of those that will certainly miss out at Villa Park after he suffered an injury during the final stages of their clash with Team K-League in Seoul. Willock suffered a calf injury in that game and whilst Howe admitted that his injury wasn’t as bad as first feared, the former Arsenal man would miss the first four to six weeks of the season.

Alexander Isak is also unlikely to feature at Villa Park. Unlike Willock, Isak’s absence won’t be down to an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

In a revealing but cryptic press conference on Friday night, Howe admitted that he would love to have Isak available for selection but for a myriad of reasons, that is not possible at the moment: “We've had discussions and it's clear at the moment that we can't involve him with the group. So I don't know how long that will be for.

“I think I'd rather just leave it with that line. I think the discussions between us have to remain private. But it's clear I can't involve him with the team.”

Asked if Isak would feature at Villa Park, Howe responded: “I'd want Alex to be playing today. I'd want him training tomorrow.

“We would love the player to be with us. So, let me make that absolutely clear, there's no part of me that doesn't want that outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I don't see that changing, the current situation, before Aston Villa.”

There are also doubts over the fitness of Sven Botman and Lewis Hall. Both players featured against Atletico Madrid and Espanyol respectively, but were withdrawn at half-time.

Asked by the Gazette if either player had suffered a fresh injury or if those substitutions were pre-planned, Howe said: “Both players are in similar positions where they are physically fit but lacking in match action so we need to not rush their comebacks, push them too hard and risk further injury.

“We have a long season ahead, we need every player to contribute and they are both massive players for us.”