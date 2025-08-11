Alan Pardew has warned Alexander Isak’s Newcastle United transfer fee could go ‘really silly’ amid Liverpool interest.

The former Newcastle head coach has criticised Isak’s conduct, which has seen the striker play no part in pre-season in a bid to force a move away from the club.

Isak will likely miss Newcastle’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) as a result.

The 25-year-old is training alone amid the speculation surrounding his future with Liverpool interested. The Reds saw a £110million bid rejected by Newcastle, who signed Isak from Real Sociedad for £63million in 2022.

A fresh bid has been mooted, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming Liverpool are ready to submit a new proposal for Isak.

But Newcastle have been strong in their stance that the striker is not for sale. Although Isak’s conduct has complicated matters, it risks only angering the club further and ruling out a potential exit.

That’s the feeling of former Newcastle head coach Pardew, who previously dealt with Yohan Cabaye going on strike at St James’ Park in a bid to force a move before successfully reintegrating him into the first-team squad.

Alan Pardew delivers Liverpool & Alexander Isak transfer warning

Pardew believes Isak’s conduct could end up ruling the player out of a transfer this summer as he told talkSPORT: “ The transfer to me looks like it can't be done because Newcastle are going to dig their heels in now, and I think they are angry.

“I would also be if I was on the Newcastle board. I would dig my heels in, so the fee could go really silly.

"The problem is, he's handled it so badly. He couldn't have handled it any worse.

"His agents and advisors have said to him to throw down the tools after serving that great football club, and he's doing really bad things to hold them to ransom and more or less force a way out."

Liverpool have already signed attacking players Hugo Ekitike for an initial £69million and Florian Wirtz for £100million plus add-ons. To land Isak, Arne Slot's side would have to smash the British transfer record.

Pardew added: "They've let two [forwards] go and brought two in, so that probably is where they are thinking.

"But transfers take a course of their own. At first, it feels like it's going to happen, and the club feel that as well, and then suddenly, it turns, and I think Newcastle are moved into that area."

Eddie Howe explains Alexander Isak situation at NUFC

Isak was absent from Newcastle’s squad for the Sela Cup double header against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid over the weekend and hasn’t trained with his teammates since returning from Austria last month.

Explaining the situation, head coach Eddie Howe said: “We've had discussions and it's clear at the moment that we can't involve him with the group. I don't know how long that will be for.

“I think I'd rather just leave it with that line. I think the discussions between us have to remain private. But it's clear I can't involve him with the team.”

Howe added: “I think everything's at play, because I think I've said many times, he is contracted to us, he's our player.

“The club basically made the decision on his future. I don't know what that will be. Of course, I have a preferred outcome.

“I want the best and strongest squad possible. But also, I want players that really want to play for this football club.”