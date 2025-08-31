Eddie Howe’s dream Newcastle United XI - according to latest transfer rumours | Lineup Builder

Newcastle United are heading into transfer deadline day still active in the market after a busy summer of ins and outs at St James’ Park.

There could still be one more major departure and incoming as the Alexander Isak saga looks set to head into the final day of the transfer window while Newcastle are still looking to strengthen with the addition of another striker.

Newcastle have missed out on several big targets this summer but have still made five major signings in Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey and the recent addition, Nick Woltemade.

The club have also moved Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Martin Dubravka on while also loaning out Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United transfer rumours with the most substance and see what an ideal situation would look like for Howe’s side when the 2025 summer transfer window closes.

GK - Nick Pope

Newcastle have addressed the goalkeeper situation reasonably well this summer despite being dealt a hammer blow by missing out on James Trafford to Manchester City. A tap-in signing gone begging for The Magpies as they turned to a loan deal for Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton instead.

Still, the goalkeeper situation has not been addressed in the long-term in the way it would have had Trafford joined. Nick Pope is still Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper having started the season between the sticks.

Exits for Dubravka and Vlachodimos were ultimately necessary, and give the goalkeeping department a marginally sleeker look about it for the start of the new season.

RB - Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento impressed at both right-back and left-back for Newcastle last season before enjoying a successful Under-21s European Championship with England. He was linked with a move to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window but a deal has failed to materialise.

CB - Malick Thiaw

Thiaw joined Newcastle from AC Milan ahead of the new season after being a long-term target for Newcastle. While he was an unused substitute for the opening game of the season at Villa before coming off the bench late on against Liverpool, at 24, the hope is he will become Newcastle’s starting centre-back for years to come as Fabian Schar and Dan Burn head into the latter stages of their careers.

CB - Sven Botman

After a very difficult couple of seasons for Sven Botman, Newcastle will be hoping the Dutch defender can get back to full fitness and rediscover the form from his excellent debut season on Tyneside.

LB - Lewis Hall

Had Hall’s season not ended so early, he would almost certainly be in the conversation for Newcastle United’s player of the season. The 20-year-old broke into the England squad and was a consistent performer at club level before his season was ended prematurely due to a foot injury. Made his first competitive appearance since February against Liverpool, with his previous appearance also coming againist Liverpool, and looked as though he hadn’t missed a beat.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has led by example since being named Newcastle captain last summer and is a big part in one of the most feared midfield trios in the Premier League.

CM - Sandro Tonali

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton's physicality, power and versatility make him a key member of Howe’s squad. A powerhouse in the middle of the park that will be looking to make an impact in the Premier League and Champions League once again this season.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga was Newcastle’s top right-wing target this summer and started the season with a lively but ultimately frustrating display at Villa.

After arriving for £55million and at just 23-years-old, Newcastle will be hoping the winger becomes one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

He is still finding his feet in his new surroundings but has had some bright moments.

ST - Nick Woltemade

Newcastle’s marquee summer signing came out of the blue and could be seen as the man to succeed Isak at the club in the long-term.

At 23, the German forward still has his best years ahead of him and arrives for a club record fee of around £65million.

Woltemade scored 17 goals in all competitions for VfB Stuttgart last season and was also top scorer at the Under-21s European Championships for Germany over the summer but lost out to Livramento and England Under-21s in the final.

In an ideal world, Newcastle would have a happy and available Alexander Isak who wants to play for the football club. But the striker has made his intentions to leave clear to the point where, even if he did return to playing, it wouldn’t be the same as before and Newcastle would find themselves in a similar situation and under threat of losing Isak in the next transfer windows.

Even Isak signing a new contract can’t really repair his actions over the past month or so and a new deal would likely include a release clause that would allow him to leave anyway.

The dream situation for Newcastle would be to receive a record transfer fee of around £150million for Isak and reinvest it into the squad. Liverpool have had an initial £110million bid rejected but are set to return with a fresh offer.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon may have struggled to live up to the heights of his player of the season winning 2023/24 campaign but he was still able to contribute with nine goals, including two crucial strikes against Arsenal home and away in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Although he started the season up front in Isak’s absence, the ideal situation for Newcastle would be to have the 24-year-old back on the left wing, once he returns from suspension at least!

Substitutes

One ongoing criticism of Newcastle has been the lack of depth in Howe’s first-team squad with academy players and two goalkeepers regularly named on the bench. Champions League football will put added stress on The Magpies squad, meaning a strong bench and rotation options will be necessary.

But that has been addressed somewhat this summer with the signings of Aaron Ramsdale and Jacob Ramsey in addition to Elanga and Thiaw.

Newcastle still need to sign a striker to potentially replace Isak’s absence. Woltemade addresses the departure of Callum Wilson but another forward would ideally join too.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa would be the ideal option in that respect given his 19 Premier League goals last season. While replacing Isak is impossible, replacing or even building on his goals with a partnership of Woltemade and Wissa could arguably see Newcastle’s attack become more effective on the whole.

Lewis Miley, Kieran Trippier, William Osula and Harvey Barnes would also be options for Howe to consider. Newcastle are also looking to sign a versatile striker after missing out on Joao Pedro to Chelsea and Callum Wilson’s contract expiring.

