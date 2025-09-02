Newcastle United latest news: Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool was confirmed on transfer deadline day.

Alexander Isak has spoken for the first time as a Liverpool player following his £130m move from Newcastle United. The Magpies banked a British record fee for the Sweden international on deadline day - a fee that will massively increase their PSR headroom in coming years.

Losing Isak, though, does mean the loss of 27 Premier League goals from last season - a void that they now hope can be filled by Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. Isak, meanwhile, has joined up with his international teammates ahead of Sweden’s games against Kosovo and Slovenia during the upcoming international break.

Isak’s legacy at St James’ Park has been tarnished following events over the summer and, despite scoring the winning goal at Wembley to secure the Magpies their first domestic trophy in seven decades, will be someone that receives a hostile reception if and when he returns to Tyneside in the red of Liverpool.

Alexander Isak’s first words as a Liverpool player

Isak’s move to Anfield was confirmed at 9:30pm on deadline day after he had travelled to Merseyside to complete a medical and the finer details over his move to the reigning Premier League champions. Media duties, as is the norm in the modern game, were also conducted by Isak as he spoke at length to LFC TV about his move to Liverpool.

However, during that interview, Isak didn’t mention Newcastle United once by name and claimed he was excited at the prospect of ‘getting back to work’ after a ‘long summer’ which he has spent training individually and away from Eddie Howe’s first-team on Tyneside.

On signing for Liverpool, Isak said: “I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s mixed emotions – some relief but a lot of pride, happiness. I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.”

Asked why he wanted to sign for Liverpool, Isak responded: “I think it’s a mixture of what the club is building, but what they’re building on top of what the club already is. The history of the club. Me getting the chance to be a part of this, I want to create history.

“I want to win trophies. That’s ultimately the biggest motivation for me and I feel like this is the perfect place for me to grow even further and to take my game to the next level and help the team as well.

“I feel like this is the next step for me in my career. I’m super-happy that I’ve been given this chance and I’m very motivated to do something well with it.”

Asked if he was happy to get back playing football, Isak added: “Yeah. It has been a long summer but I’m just looking forward, not looking at the past. It’s done now and I know I can get back to doing what I love the most. Really looking forward to it.”