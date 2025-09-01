Eddie Howe and Jamie Reuben | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has delivered his verdict on the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has described Newcastle United’s summer transfer window as ‘transformational’ for its benefits not just on the pitch, but off it also. The Magpies have been one of the busiest clubs during the summer and had a number of deals go the distance on deadline day.

The final day of the summer transfer window began with news that the Magpies had accepted a £130m offer for Alexander Isak with the Swedish international set to finally get his dream move to Anfield. Newcastle swiftly followed that by piercing a breakthrough in negotiations to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

Having already added Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw and Nick Woltemade to their ranks, it had been a summer of upheaval for Eddie Howe and his squad as they look to push again for Champions League qualification - whilst also balancing the demands that European football will thrust on them this season.

They, for once, also sold well during the summer and removed some hefty wages off their books as well as trimming a fairly large squad. Although the summer will largely be remembered for the saga involving Isak, it’s hard to argue that Newcastle United don’t end the summer in a stronger position than they started it - despite all the frustrations they have endured throughout.

Jamie Reuben’s transfer window verdict

Without a sporting director in place, much of Newcastle United’s transfer activity was spread across the club with all recruitment team members having to play their role. Reuben even played his role as he sped up a move for Elanga during the early part of the summer and tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to get a deal for Benjamin Sesko over the line last month.

2025 marked the fourth summer transfer window under the new owners and the first for two years where they were really able to flex their financial muscles and benefit financially from Isak’s big-money move to Anfield.

TalkSport presenter Jim White, famed for his deadline day work and connections, relayed a message that he had received from Newcastle United’s co-owner on the show, stating: “It has been a very long window. Feeling delighted to have the team now in a really strong position.

“Competition in every position and in a healthy financial state too. I think we turned over something like fifteen players plus since January, in and out, and that is why I believe this is a transformational window and we are really pleased with the players we have got in.”

Newcastle United now have an eleven day break to rest and recuperate before the Premier League returns after the international break. Howe and his staff will work closely with those that have not been picked to represent their nations to prepare them for their clash against Wolves on Saturday 13 September.

Newcastle United then have a game against last season’s Champions League semi-finalists Barcelona to look forward to just five days after Vitor Pereira’s side travel to St James’ Park. With Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup matches all to play before the end of September, it is set to be yet another busy month on Tyneside.