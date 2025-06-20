Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool are closing in on a Premier League record deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116.5million and could look to strike another with Alexander Isak described as a ‘dream signing’ for Arne Slot's side.

From Newcastle’s perspective, ‘dream’ is the key word as the message from the very top of the club is that Isak is not for sale this summer. The 25-year-old still has three years left on his contract at St James’ Park and Newcastle are looking to offer him a new deal.

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wouldn’t give any guarantees regarding the future of the striker, who has scored 62 goals in 109 games for the club since his £63million arrival from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Eddie Howe comments on Alexander Isak future amid transfer links

Although Newcastle’s stance is firm over Isak, Howe admitted it ‘would be foolish’ to come out with any guarantees.

“I never make those guarantees about any player,” Howe responded. “It's not to do with Alex's future. It would be foolish to sit here and do anything like that.

“We want to keep our strongest players. I've said that for a while, ever since I've been sat in this seat. We have to try and keep our best players and bring in more good players to make us even stronger.

“The ambition of the club and everyone connected with the club is long-term success. That's the only way to try and get there.”

Alexander Isak shines v Liverpool

Isak has regularly caught the eye for Newcastle against Liverpool, scoring on his Premier League debut at Anfield back in 2022.

Last December he scored a Premier League goal of the month winning strike in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool at St James’ Park. The goal was later awarded the Premier League’s most powerful goal of the 2024/25 season with a recorded speed of 67.69mph.

But arguably Isak’s finest moment in black and white also came against Liverpool as he scored what turned out to be the winning goal in Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final win at Wembley Stadium back in March.

“I really enjoy the games against Liverpool, because I think they're not too different to ourselves, a high-pressing team and a direct team, which can lead to many counter-opportunities, and that's the game I like,” he told The Gazette ahead of the cup final.

“I think I've had pretty good success before, I feel good and enjoy playing against them.”

Alexander Isak on Newcastle United future

Isak has already addressed his future at Newcastle amid frequent transfer noise and speculation.

Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, he said: “There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That’s where my focus lies.”

Now Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League, Isak can look ahead to playing in Europe’s elite club competition once again.