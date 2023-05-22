News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star makes Erling Haaland prediction at his own expense ahead of Leicester City

Newcastle United record signing Alexander Isak is determined to ‘finish the job’ against Leicester City at St James’ Park tonight (8pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 22nd May 2023, 06:00 BST- 3 min read

Newcastle go into the game knowing a result would guarantee a top four finish and Champions Leaguefootball. They face a Leicester side at serious risk of relegation to the Championship.

The Magpies bounced back from a two game winless run with an emphatic 4-1 win over Europe-chasing Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday night.

After conceding early against Arsenal and Leeds United, Isak felt the good start made by The Magpies set the tone for a fine evening under the lights at St James’ Park.

“We talked about the pressure, and to get a good start, which we haven’t had the last couple of games,” he said. “So that was the main part of the game. We got a good start, second half but conceded a goal and the reaction after that was great.

“There is pressure, always at this level. We reacted in a great way. We have done all season when a result has not gone our way, we have reacted in the next game, after Villa and Leeds. We have a strong mentality and we showed that.”

Newcastle have two games remaining to secure a potential top three finish in the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years as they face Leicester City before travelling to Chelsea on the final day.

Given Isak joined a Newcastle side fresh from surviving a relegation battle, the transformation into Champions League challengers has been remarkable. But the 23-year-old has always kept his cool about his decision to join the club for a record £63million from Real Sociedad.

“When I signed, I didn’t think too much about the future,” he added. “It was a good project and I knew the club’s goals. It has come quick.

“The job isn’t finished, but we have got ourselves in a great position to achieve something for this club. We have to finish it, stay focused.

“We all have it in the back of our heads. We have to be realistic, the job is not finished. We have to get there now. We know what we are fighting for and how close it is. The job needs to be done.”

Reflecting on how Newcastle’s owners sold the project to him last summer, Isak added: “They said the ambition was to become a big club and to fight for something.

“I think yes, since I came I felt that. Already we have done some great things. We have to reach our goal now, so it means something.”

Premier League young player of the year nomination

After a frustrating start to life on Tyneside due to injury, Isak has been in impressive form since his return, reaching double figures in the Premier League and being nominated for the young player of the season award alongside team-mate Sven Botman.

“It feels good,” Isak told the Gazette. “Those awards are secondary, it is mainly what you give the team to achieve something. When the season is finished it is nice to see.

“I had a tough first half of the season but the second part has gone well.”

Isak has enjoyed a great first season in English football and may be tasked with leading the line on a regular basis next season.Isak has enjoyed a great first season in English football and may be tasked with leading the line on a regular basis next season.
Isak also acknowledged the stiff competition he faces for the award with Manchester City record breaker Erling Haaland also nominated.

“Yeah, I think Erling Haaland [wins it],” Isak admitted. “But it is up to the fans to vote!”

Supporters can vote for the Premier League young player of the season here - premierleague.com/news/334579.

