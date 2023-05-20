Newcastle’s 4-1 win at St James’ Park moves them four points clear of Liverpool with only two games left to play in the Premier League this season. Liverpool host Aston Villa on Saturday following a run of seven straight top flight wins knowing they need to make it eight in a row in order to stand a chance of finishing above The Magpies this season.

Klopp’s side are still just a point outside of the Champions League places with Manchester United currently sitting just above them in fourth. Although The Red Devils have a significantly inferior goal difference, they do have a game in hand on Liverpool which could see them extend the gap.

But Klopp insists he’s not remaining hopeful about a top four finish and the teams above slipping up.

“I never had hope of that [finishing in the top four],” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. “I don’t need that. I know we have to win all the games and there’s maybe a chance.

“I watched the game [Thursday] night but wasn’t disappointed when Newcastle scored. The only time I was like that was when Vincent Kompany scored [for Manchester City v Leicester City in 2019]!

“Whatever Newcastle get, they deserve.”

Klopp’s comments, while not explicitly mentioning the Champions League, echo a similar sentiment to Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s comments about Eddie Howe’s side.

Following United’s win, De Zerbi said: “Newcastle deserved to qualify for the Champions League. They won against Man United 2-0 and they deserved to win and in the first half with Arsenal they were unlucky.

“They are a strong team, a very good team. Difficult for us, especially because we weren’t with many powerful players with energy.”

And Guardiola commented in his press conference: “Newcastle is there already, they are one game away to qualify for the Champions League next season.