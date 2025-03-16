Alexander Isak is relishing the opportunity of facing Liverpool once again after missing the recent meeting between the sides at Anfield.

Isak withdrew from Newcastle’s squad with a groin issue ahead of the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool last month. The 25-year-old has a strong history coming up against The Reds having scored on his Newcastle debut at Anfield as well as last season’s visit before his goal-of-the-month winning strike against them in the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park back in December.

Isak heads into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final having scored 21 goals in his last 24 appearances for Newcastle and will be looking to become the first Newcastle player to score at Wembley since Rob Lee 25 years ago. With three goals in five appearances against Liverpool in the Premier League, Isak believes they’re a side he can exploit once again.

“I really enjoy the games against Liverpool, because I think they're not too different to ourselves, a high-pressing team and a direct team, which can lead to many counter-opportunities, and that's the game I like,” he told The Gazette.

“I think I've had pretty good success before, I feel good and enjoy playing against them.”

No ‘fear’ of Liverpool & Virgil van Dijk

On the prospect of being up against Virgil van Dijk on Sunday, Isak said: “I wouldn't say I fear anyone. I think that's a strong word.

“I have a lot of respect for the players I come up against, I have a lot of respect for Van Dijk and their whole defence. But yeah, I'm a player who always just focuses on myself.

“If I do the right things, if I play my best game, then I think I'll benefit my team. It's not really a duel, me against one player, I think it's Newcastle against Liverpool, and if we play together, obviously I need my teammates to help me get better.

“It's a team sport, so it comes down to what we do as a team, and I'll obviously try to use my qualities to make us better.”

Alexander Isak ‘focused on the job’ for Newcastle United

Isak will be looking to help Newcastle end a 70-year domestic trophy drought on Sunday and pick up a first-ever win at the 'new' Wembley stadium - which is now approaching 20 years old.

“I don't wish that it was that way, but it means a lot that we have the chance to change that,” Isak said. “I think we have to just be focused on the game and not let the fact that the club hasn't won anything in a long time get to us too much.

“Understand the excitement around the city and around the whole club. Personally, I just feel focused and quite relaxed about the game. Obviously excited, but focused on the job.”