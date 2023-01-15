After a goalless 89 minutes that saw Aleksandar Mitrovic squander a penalty for the visitors, Isak came off the bench to pop up with a late winner to clinch Newcastle’s first three points of 2023. The win saw United move back to third in the Premier League table after 19 games as they stretched their unbeaten run to 14 matches.

It was Isak’s first Premier League appearance since picking up a thigh injury in September.

"It means a lot,” Isak said afterwards. "We needed that win to keep going in the direction we have been going in for some time. It felt great and it was always special coming on and scoring a late winner.”

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates with team mates after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on January 15, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It was a simple goal for Isak as he nodded Callum Wilson’s chested ball across goal into an empty net. It was the £63million club record signing’s third goal in four Premier League appearances for the club and his first in front of the Gallowgate End.

"I could not miss that one,” he smiled. "I just sensed that the ball was going to go in at some point because we had some pressure on them.

"For us to get into the box we knew eventually the ball would bounce right and I was there at the right time.”

Isak told the Gazette: "I’m happy [with my goal return], that’s part of why I’m here, to score goals and help the team win games. My last goal was on the other side [at the Leazes End] and I've only heard good things about scoring in the Gallowgate. It was really special, it was incredible.”

Isak came on for Joe Willock with less than 20 minutes remaining as he played just off Wilson in attack.

"I came on like a number 10,” he continued. "I have been out for some time so I have not really played with all of the guys.

"I enjoyed getting some minutes and I think we have a wide and good squad. We can play in different ways.

