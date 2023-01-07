News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Alexander Isak makes shock Newcastle United start as Eddie Howe makes eight FA Cup changes

Alexander Isak will make his long-awaited comeback from injury at Hillsborough – but Allan Saint-Maximin isn’t involved.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Isak, sidelined since September with a thigh injury, will start this afternoon’s third-round FA Cup tie against League One side Sheffield Wednesday. However, Saint-Maximin is not in the squad due to illness.

Read More
Eddie Howe explains absence from Newcastle United's bench
Hide Ad

Martin Dubravka, recalled from a loan at Manchester United, makes his first Newcastle start since last May, while Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy and Matt Ritchie also come into the team.

Most Popular

Speaking yesterday, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I think you always (want to give) people opportunities to play and stake their own claims to play more regularly in the Premier League. But you’ve got to get the balance right between making changes and trying to win the game.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis, Anderson, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Ritchie. Subs: Subs: Darlow, Trippier, Dummett, Wood, Fraser, Almiron, Willock, Burn, Guimaraes.

Hide Ad
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier at Hillsborough.